Matter Surfaces introduces Purline 1500 colors

By FCNews Staff
PURLINE 1500Stoughton, Mass.—Matter Surfaces announced new roll colors for its Purline 1500 resilient collection. The refreshed collection consists of 25 new roll colors spanning across six new color palettes in line with global color trends: pastel, earth, brights, neutral, as well as natural and modern wood looks.

Purline 1500 is crafted from renewable raw materials, intended to promote healthier commercial environments. The bio-polyurethane-based flooring is free of CMR ingredients (carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic substances) and meets cradle-to-cradle silver emission standards, distinguishing it from traditional LVT flooring options. Purline is said to exceed ASTM F925 standards and is made to not stain—even when cleaned with bleach, alcohol or ammonium hydroxide. It also holds GreenGuard gold certifications and is REACH-compliant.

PURLINE 1500Ideal for healthcare, education and corporate environments, Purline 1500 supports people and planet with over 10 years of innovation, utilizing unique features:

  • PVC-, plasticizer- and halogen-free
  • Contributes to indoor air quality
  • Odor neutral during installation and throughout product life
  • Made predominantly from renewable materials, including vegetable oils such as grapeseed or castor oil
  • Manufactured without the addition of chlorine, plasticizers or solvents
X