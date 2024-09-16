Raskin looks to up the SPC ante with Icon rollout

Not all SPCs are created equal, and Icon, the latest addition to Raskin Industries’ Acrylx line, is designed to live up to its name.

Icon was created in response to the demand for a floating resilient floor suitable for larger-scale spaces. It was launched this summer as the “best” in Acrylx’s good/better/best SPC assortment and made with the finest quality and largest amount of virgin vinyl, according to the company.

Icon is a very refined collection—10 SKUs—to ensure consumers will not be overwhelmed by too many options. The line features a range of modern visuals trending today in hardwood that include warm, cool and darker tones. The look is clean, European white oak. Icon’s HD Tru Grain emboss offers a matte finish that the company says separates it from other SPC floors.

Icon targets the higher-end buyer with its long/wide visual—9 1/2 x 72 to be exact. It may be the closest thing a consumer can get to real hardwood, according to Gabrielle Raskin, director of business development.

Icon comes with an enhanced durability story. While Acrylx Originals (good) and Acrylx HD (better) feature the incredibly durable G55 scratch protector, Icon offers G55 Max and Raskin Scratch Proof, which offers enhanced scratch protection to withstand all the abuse a floor can take from kids, dogs, etc.

Another added benefit is that Icon employs Liteback technology from Välinge, making it a lighter 8mm product. This technology enables the weight of Icon to be reduced by milling grooves on the backside of the panels, something that amplifies the acoustic benefits and, because it is lighter, every shipping container can be filled with more square footage of flooring. Together with a more efficient use of raw materials, the number of required transports is significantly reduced, reducing carbon footprint, too.

Icon is available in the U.S. through Raskin’s distributor network with backup inventory warehoused in its facility in Ohio. Displays are shipping now.

Icon’s quality stands the test of time and offers all the bells and whistles: