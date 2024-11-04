Coverings announces 2025 early registration, hotels, awards  

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone in North America, has announced Coverings 2025 registration with early-bird registration perks, competitive hotel rates and coveted award opportunities.

Industry professionals are encouraged to register well in advance to secure their badges for Coverings 2025, returning here to Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), April 29-May 2, 2025. Entry badges for Coverings 2025 will grant access to a comprehensive conference program and international product exhibition with 1,100 global exhibitors, showcasing the latest in tile and stone innovations. Entry will also include admission to show floor stages, activations, tours and networking.

Attendees can benefit from complimentary registration through the end of 2024, prior to a standard registration fee of $49 being applied Jan. 1-April 28, 2025. Onsite registration will be available for $99, April 29-May 2. Non-exhibiting manufacturers will have a flat registration rate of $299. Complete information regarding Coverings 2025 registration, including details, fees, policies and more, can be found at Coverings.com/2025Registration.

The introduction of a paid registration model at Coverings 2025 reinforces Coverings’ commitment to supporting the tile and stone industry. Proceeds will be reinvested into vital industry initiatives and local Orlando community programs, reflecting Coverings’ “By the Industry, For the Industry” mission.

Coverings’ sponsor organizations employ revenues earned from their participation in Coverings to support numerous industry initiatives, including continuing education, training and certification, trade programs, public relations, research, standards, sustainability efforts and technical publishing. Their contributions are essential in maintaining the strength and vibrancy of the tile and stone industry.

Coverings 2025 hotels: Early access rates and convenient reservations

Exhibitors and attendees interested in discounted rates at premier hotels near the OCCC can reserve their hotel accommodations with ease through onPeak, Coverings’ official hotel partner. onPeak bookings for Coverings 2025 offer attendees flexible, convenient and affordable accommodations with the best available rates. Showgoers can enjoy no upfront hotel deposits, hidden fees or risks associated with other third-party services. Reservations made via onPeak also come with the benefit of free cancellation, provided changes are made 72 hours prior to arrival.

Complimentary shuttle services will be provided for attending guests staying at onPeak hotels slightly farther from the OCCC, ensuring easy access to the Coverings 2025 exhibit hall, educational sessions and networking events throughout the dynamic four-day event. Prospective Coverings 2025 attendees can learn more and secure their rooms by visiting Coverings.com/hotel.

2025 Coverings Cares program

Returning for Coverings 2025 is the Coverings Cares program, the charitable initiative dedicated to supporting the tile and stone industry and giving back to the local community where the show is held each year.

“Coverings is pledging to match Coverings 2025 registrants’ donations up to $20,000, effectively doubling the contributions for each selected charity,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event management company for Coverings. “This initiative underscores Coverings’ ongoing commitment to supporting industry-related and local causes, empowering show attendees to create a positive impact through their attendance and involvement.”

Registrants wishing to participate in the 2025 Coverings Cares program will have the opportunity to donate to one of six vetted organizations during the online registration process, including the Gary Sinise Foundation, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), Tile Heritage Foundation, Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA), Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

“With this year’s Coverings Cares program, we will not only give back to deserving causes within our industry but also make a meaningful impact in the Orlando community, where we are beyond excited to return for another inspiring event,” Heinold said. “Show planning is underway to deliver a vibrant and business-driven experience for exhibitors and attendees, fostering growth and collaboration across all segments for the continued advancement of the tile and stone industry.”

The collective launch of Coverings 2025 registration, housing and charitable initiatives aligns with the recent call for 2025 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards submissions and 2025 Rock Star Awards nominations.

2025 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards

The CID Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone across residential and commercial projects. Tile, stone and design professionals—whose recent work showcases original or creative uses of materials, incorporates innovative technologies, demonstrates excellence in installation or employs sustainable materials and practices—are encouraged to submit their projects through the CID project submission portal by Dec. 20, 2024.

Submissions of both national and international projects are welcomed, with up to three entries at no fee. Multiple entries are encouraged across different categories, provided each project meets the specific criteria for the relevant category. Eligible projects must have been completed between January 2023 and December 2024.

Submissions will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of professionals in tile, stone, installation and design, who will evaluate and identify winners in 10 categories: Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation; Residential Ceramic Tile Installation; Residential Stone Installation; Commercial Stone Installation; Residential Ceramic Tile Design; Residential Stone Design; Commercial Ceramic Tile Design; Commercial Stone Design; Artistic Design and Artistic Installation.

Winning 2025 CID projects will receive extensive recognition throughout national and international publications, features on Coverings’ website and blog as well as select promotions across the show’s social media channels. Award winners will also be formally recognized at the CID Awards ceremony and reception during the event, with an added bonus of a complimentary one-night stay in Orlando or an equivalent gift card.

Coverings 2025 Rock Stars Program

The Coverings Rock Stars, an emerging leaders program, celebrates the tile and stone industry’s top young professionals under 35 years of age. The program, which marked its 10th ­anniversary in 2024, returns for Coverings 2025 to continue fostering tile and stone industry growth by recognizing exceptional talent and providing valuable networking and educational opportunities.

Industry leaders are encouraged to submit nominations via the online Coverings Rock Stars nomination form by Dec. 20, 2024. Self-nominations are not permitted. Nominees will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts based on industry involvement, career growth, leadership development, community and volunteer work and continuing education. Distinctive qualities that set Rock Star nominees apart as emerging industry leaders will also be considered during the evaluation process.

The Rock Stars class of 2025 will receive industry-wide recognition during and after the event. Honorees will be celebrated onsite at the Coverings 2025 Rock Star Awards Ceremony and featured in an official press release distributed to numerous media outlets. Award recipients will also be highlighted across Coverings’ website, blog and select social media platforms throughout the year.