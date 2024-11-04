AFS Group acquires Flooring Solutions

By FCNews Staff
Flooring SolutionsColumbus, Ohio—America’s Floor Source (AFS) Group has acquired the assets and intellectual property of yet another flooring retail operation, Flooring Solutions, a top retailer in Memphis, Tenn., for flooring and tile, with sales of more than $10 million annually. As part of the acquisition, Flooring Solutions will operate under the AFS brand. AFS will retain all leaders, sales associates and operations team members. The business will continue to operate from its current Memphis location. 

“We are excited to have them join our family and integrate their expertise and long-standing relationships into the America’s Floor Source brand,” said Michel Vermette CEO of AFS Group.

Jason Goldberg, founder and chairman of the AFS Group, added, “This acquisition is an exciting step forward for us. By combining Flooring Solutions’ extensive market knowledge with our processes and efficiencies, we are focused on delivering a customer focused experience that meets the evolving needs of our clients.”

Jon Straub, owner of Flooring Solutions, said he couldn’t be prouder of the hardworking team at Flooring Solutions who have been instrumental in its success over the years. “Joining forces with AFS Group is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing and offering even greater value to our customers,” he said. “We’re excited to be part of America’s Floor Source and to benefit from their expertise, resources and innovative technology as we move forward together.”

Coverings announces 2025 early registration, hotels, awards  
Evan Martinez joins Spartan Hospitality

