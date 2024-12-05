Cyncly to acquire Broadlume

London, UK—Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Broadlume, a leading provider of digital marketing, visualization and business management software for the flooring industry. According to Cyncly, the uniting of two industry leaders with deep knowledge and experience in developing customer-centric technology enables the company to serve as a true digital partner to help customers sell faster, easier and smarter.

Broadlume provides lead generation, website, online retail, business management, product visualization and payments solutions to thousands of dealers and manufacturers across North America, serving over 20 million consumers. Its digital marketing and management software aims to help flooring dealers, distributors and manufacturers reach more customers, operate more efficiently and generate higher profits.

Together with Broadlume, Cyncly Flooring solutions said it aims to connect the entire industry to transform the way flooring is bought and sold around the world. By integrating data and processes across digital marketing, product visualization, CRM and ERP in one cohesive system, businesses can connect every step of the consumer journey and more easily collaborate with industry partners. Cyncly said its solutions already help 45 of the top 50 dealers in the United States operate more efficiently, attract more customers and grow their revenue.

“Our mission is to be the essential business partner to every customer we serve,” said Anand Krishnan, CEO of Cyncly. “With Broadlume as part of Cyncly, we can offer the flooring industry, including businesses of every scale, a complete range of solutions and services that help enhance growth and profitability. I am excited to welcome our new colleagues to Cyncly. Todd and the Broadlume team have done a great job developing technology that helps their customers succeed, and together we are uniquely positioned to drive the future of flooring.”

Todd Saunders, CEO, Broadlume, added, “Broadlume is completely focused on helping flooring businesses dream bigger and unlock growth opportunities. In Cyncly, we’ve found a team that’s been working toward a common goal. Together, we’ll be able to reach our vision faster so our customers get more value, more quickly. I’m incredibly grateful for the trust that our customers have placed in us so far and am excited for the future we’re going to build as part of the Cyncly Flooring team.”

For Mark Lukianchuk, General Manager, Cyncly, this marks a new era in the flooring industry. “Cyncly Flooring is now in a position to be the holistic digital partner that supports every flooring business,” he said. “Today’s consumer expects a simple, personalized experience that begins online and seamlessly extends into the showroom. Cyncly Flooring has the industry experience, core technology and scale to invest that will create a better future for flooring. Together, we’re going to serve dealers of every size with an integrated platform and help the whole industry operate more efficiently, serve more customers, and build stronger businesses.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. This is expected to occur by mid-December, 2024. Until completion, the two businesses will continue to operate independently.

To learn more about the transition, visit here.

(For the full story, see FCNews’ Dec. 2/9 edition.)