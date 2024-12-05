Decocer unveils new tile collections

Dalton—Decocer released new tile collections that feature trendy colors including earthy tones, deep blues and vibrant burgundies and reds.

Mikado Wall: Burgundy as the essence of autumnal elegance

Burgundy has established itself as one of the most sought-after shades in design. The deep, rich tone is used in interior design to be reminiscent of autumnal hues and adds warmth to spaces. Decocer has embraced this trend in its Mikado Wall collection.

According to the company, this collection stands out for its wide range of colors and finishes, including both glossy and matte options. The elongated and refined pieces—combined with the burgundy tone—provide lasting elegance and modern functionality. The glossy finish reflects light in a distinctive way, while the matte finish is meant to deliver sophistication in design.

Nébula: The depth of blue for unique spaces

Blue, with a variety of shades, is another key color in this year’s trends. Associated with serenity and elegance, blue takes center stage in the Nébula collection.

Each tile in this collection is crafted with a subtle body that highlights the authenticity and character of every piece. Made from porcelain, Nébula tiles are meant to ensure exceptional durability and resistance in an effort to preserve the beauty of their colors over time.

The modular design is meant to allow for customized compositions that adapt to its space. Its blue tones evoke a tranquil and refreshing atmosphere, suitable for creating contrasts with warmer hues.

Volcano: The beauty of earth tones and texture in every piece

Brown takes the spotlight in the Volcano collection, a series of modular tiles inspired by the beauty of fractured earthenware. This unique design is meant to add texture and subtle movement to every setting, turning each piece into a work of art.

The Volcano tiles blend artisanal tradition with a modern, adaptable style, ideal for projects that seek a balance between past and present. Additionally, the porcelain material ensures exceptional durability and strength.