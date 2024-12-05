Spartan Surfaces hires Perry Yancovich to tile business

Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces has appointed Perry Yancovich to spearhead business and product development in its porcelain and ceramic tile category.

Yancovich will be working with the Spartan team and brand partners to drive innovation and development in the tile category. Bringing 27 years in the industry with a focus on product development, marketing and manufacturing, the company said Yancovich’s experience will be a catalyst for success in this key product segment.

“We know the importance of the tile category and having Yancovich’s longstanding experience and product knowledge will significantly benefit our overall growth moving forward,” said Joey Lester, vice president of product development.

Yancovich said he looks forward to this new step in his career. “I’m excited for the opportunity to encourage and influence our teams at Spartan by growing the tile segment,” he said. “Offering my experiences, knowledge and creativity will support the balance of our go-to-market plan and execution. Spartan Surfaces is a success story I am proud to be part of.”