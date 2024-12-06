Shaw Contract Hospitality unveils new products at BDNY

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetShaw Contract Hospitality unveils new products at BDNY

New York, N.Y.—Shaw Contract Hospitality returned to BDNY this year at the Jacob K. Javits Center here, November 10 and 11. Highlighting two new products made specifically for hospitality, Awaken and Midnight, the company had a booth on the show floor and a presence in the event’s Serendipitous Encounters space.

Inspired by the starlight evenings of classic tales, the Midnight collection was shown in conjunction with Awaken, which won the 2024 Best of BDNY Product Design Competition in the flooring category.

“This year at BDNY, Shaw Contract Hospitality focused on bringing elegance to the market,” said Carey Stevens, the company’s director of hospitality + multifamily marketing. “Midnight and Awaken are two meticulously designed collections that deliver a sort of ‘attainable opulence’ to the hospitality space. They are rich and beautiful but can be used in such a diverse range of interiors.”

Midnight

The Midnight collection draws inspiration from the mysterious allure of underwater realms, where the natural world converges with the fantastical. It is designed to embody the serene, restorative qualities of these aquatic environments, translating them into biophilic designs that evoke a sense of rest, renewal and well-being.

The second collection using ColorCraft Pro technology, Midnight also includes Axminster, Tailor Tuft and Multi-Tuft constructions. The line is fully customizable, allowing users to tailor the mood and aesthetic to the unique atmosphere of any space.

Like its counterpart Awaken, it features soft blends of color and a palette that mimics the gradients found in nature—shades of deep navy and forest greens fade into aquatic blues, punctuated by metallic accents. Midnight will officially launch at midnight on January 1, 2025.

Awaken

Awaken is a custom hospitality collection of rugs and broadloom that celebrates the convergence of traditional and digital art forms and the process of artistic creation. At its core, Awaken is a celebration of the creative process.

The Awaken collection is also designed using Shaw Contract’s ColorCraft Pro Technology. The patterns in the collection were designed to show off the capabilities of this machine and the expansive color range. ColorCraft Pro is a luxurious construction that can be designed as 100% cut-pile or with added loop to create beautiful carved details. It can utilize up to 16 different colors to create unique color blends and painterly effects. 

Serendipitous Encounters (#3119)

Serendipitous Encounters, a project by Blur Workshop, is a space that explores the concept of surprising discoveries during travel. The carpet design, created with Shaw Contract’s ColorCraft Pro technology, is a soft, moody ombre with unanticipated glimpses of doves.

Previous article
Spartan Surfaces hires Perry Yancovich to tile business
Next article
Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2024 Tile of Spain Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2024 Tile of Spain Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER), announced...
Read more
Commercial

Spartan Surfaces hires Perry Yancovich to tile business

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces has appointed Perry Yancovich to spearhead business and product development in its porcelain and ceramic tile category. Yancovich will be working...
Read more
News

Decocer unveils new tile collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Decocer released new tile collections that feature trendy colors including earthy tones, deep blues and vibrant burgundies and reds. Mikado Wall: Burgundy as the essence...
Read more
Featured Post

Cyncly to acquire Broadlume

FCNews Staff - 0
London, UK—Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Broadlume, a leading...
Read more
News

Shaw Sports Turf to return as CFP official turf provider

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Shaw Industries has announced its Shaw Sports Turf brand to be the official synthetic turf provider of the college football playoffs (CFP) for the...
Read more
News

CTEF annual online auction now live

FCNews Staff - 0
Pendleton, S.C.—The annual CTEF online auction takes place December 2 through 7, including a broad assortment of tile installation products, materials, fishing experiences and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X