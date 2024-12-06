Shaw Contract Hospitality unveils new products at BDNY

New York, N.Y.—Shaw Contract Hospitality returned to BDNY this year at the Jacob K. Javits Center here, November 10 and 11. Highlighting two new products made specifically for hospitality, Awaken and Midnight, the company had a booth on the show floor and a presence in the event’s Serendipitous Encounters space.

Inspired by the starlight evenings of classic tales, the Midnight collection was shown in conjunction with Awaken, which won the 2024 Best of BDNY Product Design Competition in the flooring category.

“This year at BDNY, Shaw Contract Hospitality focused on bringing elegance to the market,” said Carey Stevens, the company’s director of hospitality + multifamily marketing. “Midnight and Awaken are two meticulously designed collections that deliver a sort of ‘attainable opulence’ to the hospitality space. They are rich and beautiful but can be used in such a diverse range of interiors.”

Midnight

The Midnight collection draws inspiration from the mysterious allure of underwater realms, where the natural world converges with the fantastical. It is designed to embody the serene, restorative qualities of these aquatic environments, translating them into biophilic designs that evoke a sense of rest, renewal and well-being.

The second collection using ColorCraft Pro technology, Midnight also includes Axminster, Tailor Tuft and Multi-Tuft constructions. The line is fully customizable, allowing users to tailor the mood and aesthetic to the unique atmosphere of any space.

Like its counterpart Awaken, it features soft blends of color and a palette that mimics the gradients found in nature—shades of deep navy and forest greens fade into aquatic blues, punctuated by metallic accents. Midnight will officially launch at midnight on January 1, 2025.

Awaken

Awaken is a custom hospitality collection of rugs and broadloom that celebrates the convergence of traditional and digital art forms and the process of artistic creation. At its core, Awaken is a celebration of the creative process.

The Awaken collection is also designed using Shaw Contract’s ColorCraft Pro Technology. The patterns in the collection were designed to show off the capabilities of this machine and the expansive color range. ColorCraft Pro is a luxurious construction that can be designed as 100% cut-pile or with added loop to create beautiful carved details. It can utilize up to 16 different colors to create unique color blends and painterly effects.

Serendipitous Encounters (#3119)

Serendipitous Encounters, a project by Blur Workshop, is a space that explores the concept of surprising discoveries during travel. The carpet design, created with Shaw Contract’s ColorCraft Pro technology, is a soft, moody ombre with unanticipated glimpses of doves.