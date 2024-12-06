Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2024 Tile of Spain Awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialTile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2024 Tile of Spain Awards

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER), announced the winners of the 23rd annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design.

A distinguished panel of judges, led by renowned architect Rafael de La-Hoz Castanys, came together at ASCER’s headquarters in late November to evaluate this year’s project submissions and select winners across three categories: Architecture, Interior Design and Master’s Thesis Project.

Wining Projects

Architecture:

“A Circular Viewpoint” by Javier López Bautista

Perched on a former threshing floor overlooking the Mijares River reservoir in Puebla de Arenoso, Castellón, Valencian architect Javier López Bautista has crafted A Circular Viewpoint, an observation area that serves as both a refuge and a space for reflection. This circular structure creates a dialogue between the site’s memory and its present, encouraging visitors to pause and connect with the landscape. Through its panoramic design and descending steps, the viewing point seamlessly integrates with the terrain, offering a contemplative experience in harmony with nature.

The jury praised the way in which the tile materials forged more direct ties with the surroundings, creating a sense of communion between human beings and the earth beneath our feet.

Architecture Special Mentions:

“Dosmurs House” by Mesura Arquitectura and “Camino de Baldosas Amarillas” by La Errería.

Interior Design:

“Hill House” by studioNOLET

Built in the 1980s, Hill House is a petite single-family home nestled in the hills of Catalonia, Spain. Recently sold for the first time, the home has been revitalized by the design team at studioNOLET. The multi-level layout now features a staircase and pool area that seamlessly connect the split-level living space and terrace to the garden below, while interior updates enhance functionality and create a more dynamic living environment.

Here, the panel of judges highlighted the expressive geometrical and chromatic interplay of ceramic materials, shunning any kind of uniformity.

Interior Design Special Mentions:

“A Home in Guardamar del Segura” by Bernardo Cerrato Hernández and “Home 9/3” by CAVAA Arquitectes.

Master’s Thesis Project:

“A Post-Extractivisit Retreat. A Spa and Leasure Center in Sierra de La Culebra” by Álvaro Pozo Pérez (CEU San Pablo University in Madrid)

The jury noted the expressive use of tiles, applied like scales to resolve very complex geometries in a project that takes into account sustainability by re-using agricultural and fisheries waste as a source of energy for a modern concept of leisure and wellbeing.

Master’s Thesis Project Special Mention:

“A Sensory Refuge” by Tais Gianella Guevara Lima (CEU San Pablo University in Madrid).

Previous article
Shaw Contract Hospitality unveils new products at BDNY

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Shaw Contract Hospitality unveils new products at BDNY

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Shaw Contract Hospitality returned to BDNY this year at the Jacob K. Javits Center here, November 10 and 11. Highlighting two new...
Read more
Commercial

Spartan Surfaces hires Perry Yancovich to tile business

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces has appointed Perry Yancovich to spearhead business and product development in its porcelain and ceramic tile category. Yancovich will be working...
Read more
News

Decocer unveils new tile collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Decocer released new tile collections that feature trendy colors including earthy tones, deep blues and vibrant burgundies and reds. Mikado Wall: Burgundy as the essence...
Read more
Featured Post

Cyncly to acquire Broadlume

FCNews Staff - 0
London, UK—Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Broadlume, a leading...
Read more
News

Shaw Sports Turf to return as CFP official turf provider

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Shaw Industries has announced its Shaw Sports Turf brand to be the official synthetic turf provider of the college football playoffs (CFP) for the...
Read more
News

CTEF annual online auction now live

FCNews Staff - 0
Pendleton, S.C.—The annual CTEF online auction takes place December 2 through 7, including a broad assortment of tile installation products, materials, fishing experiences and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X