Shaw Sports Turf to return as CFP official turf provider

Atlanta—Shaw Industries has announced its Shaw Sports Turf brand to be the official synthetic turf provider of the college football playoffs (CFP) for the second year in a row. This will be the inaugural season of the CFP’s 12-team playoff format. In addition, the Shaw family of brands will be the official flooring provider of the college football playoffs. Shaw Sports Turf will have marketing segment exclusivity onsite within the CFP National Championship weekend events, coming here in January 2025.

Through this partnership, Shaw Sports Turf will showcase a variety of products throughout the event spaces—leading up to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, slated for Monday, January 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium here.

“We’re excited to be sponsoring this event in 2025 and to have a ‘home field advantage’ since the national championship game will be played right here in our backyard,” said Chuck McClurg, vice president of Shaw’s turf division. “Our products will serve as the centerpieces for the fan and athlete experience at playoff fan central and championship tailgate again this year.”

Both fields will feature Shaw’s Game ON artificial turf. Using a patented technology where logos, lines and numbers are tufted into the field during the manufacturing process, limiting the number of seams in a field and increasing design options.

“We were impressed by the design of both the playoff fan central and championships tailgate fields last year, and we’re ecstatic that Shaw Sports Turf is back on board to welcome the new 12-team playoff format,” said Ryan Allen Hall, senior director of public events and sponsorship at the college football playoff. “We’re working on a special design for the outdoor field this year to show off Shaw’s manufacturing capabilities and we’re looking forward to unveiling the design leading up to the national championship game.”

Shaw’s turf division supports four brands that excel in providing synthetic turf solutions for commercial and residential landscaping, pet facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and landfill applications.

Shaw Sports Turf boasts an extensive list of high-profile installations—including The Ohio State University, Vanderbilt University, Louisiana State University, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and others.

Other Shaw Sports Turf innovations include: