Philadelphia Commercial announces Phase I collections

Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial has announced its Phase I 2025 soft and hard surface product introductions. Featuring two carpet collections—Natural Shelter and New Take—as well as two luxury vinyl plank collections—Refined Linen and Willow Oak—these collections are designed to respond to evolving customer needs and provide solutions that combine aesthetics, durability and versatility.

Each carpet collection features carpet tile styles with matching broadloom styles, ideal for cohesive transitions in spaces with corridors, staircases and lobbies.

Natural Shelter

Inspired by the concept of “Nourishing Nature,” the Natural Shelter collection is meant to emphasize rejuvenation, health and the restorative power of natural elements. With two styles, Folium and Terrena, this collection offers an intentional blend of textures and neutral colorways. This collection is designed to ensure broad appeal across multi-family, senior living, healthcare, retail and corporate office environments. Both styles are available in 18” x 36” EcoWorx carpet tile with EcoSolution Q100 nylon, as well as matching StaLok broadloom with EcoSolution Q nylon.

New Take

Designed to cater to diverse commercial needs, the New Take collection brings understated luxury with its three styles: Mindful Movement, Modern Heirloom and Muted Rhythms. Intended to combine wellness, longevity and aesthetics, this collection is meant to be a testament to purposeful design. All three styles are available in 24” x 24” EcoWorx carpet tile with EcoSolution Q100 nylon and a matching StaLok broadloom with EcoSolution Q nylon.

Refined Linen

Refined Linen is a 6” x 48” luxury vinyl plank that reinterprets the charm of classic linen textiles with a refined chevron pattern. Whether seeking neutrals for corporate spaces, pastels for medical offices and waiting rooms or vibrancy for school spirit, the palette of 17 tonal colors in this collection are designed to allow a myriad of color combinations and installation patterns suitable for a variety of spaces. Its 5 mm platform with a 20-mil wear layer is meant to achieve ExoGuard+ performance to withstand high traffic commercial spaces. Refined Linen can also be installed as a loose lay or direct glue using Shaw’s S150 or 4200 TotalWorx adhesive.

Willow Oak

Willow Oak is a 6” x 48” luxury vinyl plank that is designed to offer flexibility through its multi-platform options and refined wood visuals. Available in 12 mil 2.5mm, 12 mil 3mm, 30 mil 3mm and 20 mil 4mm platforms, the product is designed to perform in any end use environment and features an ExoGuard+ topcoat that provides enhanced resistance to scratches and stains.

With 12 colors ranging from calming neutrals to modern variations of traditional wood tones, the collection is designed to boast a clean wood visual with very few soft knots, balanced movement and fine texture throughout the grain.

“Our 2025 Phase I product introductions are a direct response to customer feedback, ensuring that our flooring solutions meet their design, performance and budget needs,” said Brad Harvey, vice president of Philadelphia Commercial. “From matching broadloom and carpet tile to a multi-platform luxury vinyl plank, these collections reflect our commitment to delivering versatile, durable and beautiful flooring.”