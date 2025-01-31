Anderson Tuftex debuts exclusive carpet collections for 2025

Dalton—Anderson Tuftex has announced the launch of its exclusive distribution carpet collections: Heirloom and Departures. Designed for eco-conscious and luxury consumers, these collections will be available through an exclusive network of high-end retailers and are meant to be showcased in a fashion-forward merchandising system tailored to elevate the shopping experience.

“These collections embody the core of Anderson Tuftex: thoughtful design, sustainable innovation and a commitment to creating products that are as inspiring as the spaces they inhabit,” said John Stephens, vice president of Anderson Tuftex.

According to the company, both collections are ready to launch with unique features to boast.

Departures

The Departures collection was designed to evoke the elegance of travel and resort culture, transforming sustainable materials into carpets that exude sophistication. Every design is crafted with 100% post-consumer recycled content, which is said to embody Anderson Tuftex’s dedication to circularity and eco-conscious innovation.

Carrera: Sculpted textures and shimmering accents recall moments of natural immersion, intending to turn recycled plastic bottles into a sanctuary for your home. Made with ANSO High-Performance PET and LifeGuard Spill-Proof backing. Available in eight colorways.

Icon: Sleek chevron patterns and shifting color striations create a bold architectural aesthetic. Made with ANSO High-Performance PET and LifeGuard Spill-Proof backing. Available in 12 colorways.

Collab: Sophisticated plaid designs inspired by vintage luggage and tailored menswear to merge style with eco-friendly practices. Made with ANSO High-Performance PET and LifeGuard Spill-Proof backing. Available in 12 colorways.

Delight: Retro-chic interlaced diamond patterns blend textured allure with bold colors. Made with ANSO High-Performance PET and LifeGuard Spill-Proof backing. Available in 12 colorways.

All Departures carpets feature hydrophobic R2X stain resistance and LifeGuard SpillProof Backing to ensure durability and easy maintenance. Each style is also Cradle to Cradle Certified and CRI Green Label Plus Certified.

Heirloom

The Heirloom collection introduces Anderson Tuftex’s first natural fiber offering, combining luxurious 100% wool with handcrafted techniques. These carpets are backed with cotton canvas in an effort to emphasize natural elegance and enduring quality.

Gallery: Classic stripe designs inspired by coastal living convey effortless sophistication. Available in four colorways.

Finesse: A tightly constructed low-loop carpet designed to show subtle depth and timeless appeal. Available in six colorways.

Touchstone: Architectural bubble-loop patterns designed deliver luxurious comfort and refined texture. Available in three colorways.

Sensate: Tip-shear construction highlights sweeping striations and fine textural detail. Hand-loomed tipshear. Available in four colorways.

Each carpet in the Heirloom Collection is also CRI Green Label Plus Certified.