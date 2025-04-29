AHF Products introduces Bruce Unfinished collection

Mountville. Pa.– In a first for the company, AHF Products has launched of a line of U.S.-made unfinished solid and engineered hardwood flooring. According to the company, the products are designed to meet the growing demand for customizable flooring options among architects, flooring installers, home builders, contractors, professional remodelers and designers.

Bruce unfinished solid and engineered hardwood is milled in the USA, ensuring durability, consistency and faster availability for any project, residential or commercial. Solid unfinished select grade hardwood is being introduced under the Bruce® brand, the #1 most trusted name in hardwood. The select grade solid white oak and red oak, available in 2 1/4- and 3 1/4-inch widths, can be stained and finished to suit any interior space.

While unfinished flooring typically is only available in solid hardwood, AHF Products is now combining the benefits of unfinished hardwood with the features of engineered wood: wider width, structural stability, ease of installation, greater installation flexibility, and the option to refinish. The new unfinished engineered hardwood floors, also under the Bruce brand, provide a versatile canvas for any design vision. Available in plain sawn white oak, red oak, and hickory, these 6- or 7-inch-wide planks feature square edges and ends, ensuring a seamless finish on-site. With the ability to stain and finish these planks, professionals can offer clients unparalleled flexibility in achieving their desired look.

Key features of the new AHF unfinished solid and engineered line include:

Premium wood selection: Choose from White Oak, Red Oak, and Hickory (engineered only).

Seamless finish: Square edges and ends for a smooth on-site finish.

Ultimate customization: Unfinished for tailor-made staining and finishing.

Precision milled: Fast and easy installation.

Versatile applications: Ideal for both commercial and residential projects.

Domestic production: Made in the USA, ensuring quick availability and high domestic content.

In addition, and especially relevant to remodel or renovation projects, unfinished flooring is perfect for matching existing floors or creating custom patterns. “You can better control the color to create a precise match to your current hardwood flooring,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president-product management, AHF Products. “For example, you can test different stain colors to ensure they match the wood’s colors from another room. With the ability to sand, stain, and seal on-site, you achieve a seamless, professional-grade finish that reflects your unique style.”

For projects that require exact color matching, intricate patterns, or unique finishes, unfinished hardwood floors are the superior choice. AHF Products’ new line of unfinished hardwood flooring offers professionals the opportunity to create personalized, high-quality flooring solutions without compromise.