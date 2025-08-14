Grip-Rite launches Grip-Rite More Backer Board and Underlayment

By FCNews Staff
grip-rite moreDallas, Texas—Grip-Rite announced the launch of Grip-Rite MORE Backer Board and Underlayment. Embracing a 50-year history of innovation, Grip-Rite brings this durable and eco-friendly solution to market as an alternative to traditional cement backer boards and tile underlayment.

Founded in 1975, Grip-Rite has a rich history of innovation in fasteners, tools and building products. The new underlayment embraces a sustainability-forward approach for a changing climate landscape. Combining this commitment with deep construction industry knowledge, this portland cement alternative is an eco-friendly solution for builders.

The product is intended for residential and commercial construction applications. Using this material combines familiarity with next-generation performance features. Grip-Rite More is a mineral-based cement board with benefits such as: lightweight, durable and absent of toxic chemicals.

On average, Grip-Rite’s magnesium oxysulfate-base cement boards are 28% lighter than other leading cement boards, according to the company. Typically, a contractor can install this backer board without assistance. What’s more, while foam backer boards are lighter, they lack the flexural and impact strength of Grip-Rite More, the company said.

The underlayment has​​ a similar installation process to traditional solutions. It’s designed to be easy to cut and doesn’t require special tools for round or complex shapes. Simply score and snap for a dust-free, clean edge without the need for going outdoors.

The product is meant to last, with eco-friendly fabrication and high resistance to breakage and water damage. Even in a flood scenario, tests show zero mold or mildew growth and zero degradation from freeze-thaw cycles. Grip-Rite More is also backed by a 10-year warranty.

New home sales hold steady at relatively tepid level
Laminate: Category seeks to reclaim share from SPC

