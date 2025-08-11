Mullican Flooring launches Tennessee Artisan collection

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring just introduced Tennessee Artisan, a new half-inch sliced engineered collection sourced and manufactured in the United States.

This collection is a made-in-USA engineered hardwood line, crafted here, from Appalachian-sourced white oak and hickory. With 7.65-inch-wide planks that are lightly brushed to reveal natural texture and character—and random lengths up to 6 feet—each floor is designed to bring an expansive, architectural feel to a range of spaces.

“Designed for durability and versatility, Tennessee Artisan can be installed on any level of the home,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Mullican Flooring. “The collection blends Southern craftsmanship, sustainable practices and timeless style—and offers an authentic, American-made foundation for both classic and contemporary interiors.”

In addition to the lightly brushed face treatment, each plank features micro-beveled edges and ends, along with a low-gloss aluminum oxide finish and a 50-year finish warranty.

Tennessee Artisan is available in five white oak colors: Ashcroft, Belle Meade, Foxhall Cream, Hearthstone and Natural; as well as three hickory colors: Brentwood Reserve, Natural and Whispering Bluff.