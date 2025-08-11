Mullican Flooring launches Tennessee Artisan collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMullican Flooring launches Tennessee Artisan collection

Tennessee Artisan Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring just introduced Tennessee Artisan, a new half-inch sliced engineered collection sourced and manufactured in the United States.

This collection is a made-in-USA engineered hardwood line, crafted here, from Appalachian-sourced white oak and hickory. With 7.65-inch-wide planks that are lightly brushed to reveal natural texture and character—and random lengths up to 6 feet—each floor is designed to bring an expansive, architectural feel to a range of spaces.

“Designed for durability and versatility, Tennessee Artisan can be installed on any level of the home,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Mullican Flooring. “The collection blends Southern craftsmanship, sustainable practices and timeless style—and offers an authentic, American-made foundation for both classic and contemporary interiors.”

In addition to the lightly brushed face treatment, each plank features micro-beveled edges and ends, along with a low-gloss aluminum oxide finish and a 50-year finish warranty.

Tennessee Artisan is available in five white oak colors: Ashcroft, Belle Meade, Foxhall Cream, Hearthstone and Natural; as well as three hickory colors: Brentwood Reserve, Natural and Whispering Bluff.

Previous article
Experience Academy gives USA Flooring an ‘Edge’
Next article
Retailers navigate tariffs, but potential challenges loom

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers navigate tariffs, but potential challenges loom

Ken Ryan - 0
The fear of tariffs hiking prices on American goods has dominated headlines throughout 2025, but some flooring retailers have shrugged it off as having...
Read more
Commercial

Experience Academy gives USA Flooring an ‘Edge’

Steve Feldman - 0
Raleigh, N.C.—USA Flooring has been in business since 1972 when it was founded by Ken Lloyd in Frederick, Md. Today, the operation is run...
Read more
News

Hartco unveils high-impact display and ‘Made-in-USA’ collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—With uncertainty around tariffs and international supply chains, Hartco aims to deliver a powerful advantage to flooring retailers: a fully integrated, in-store hardwood...
Read more
News

EJ Welch appoints David Zimmer to position of GM

FCNews Staff - 0
Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group announced the appointment of David Zimmer as general manager of EJ Welch. “I’m excited about the future of EJ Welch,”...
Read more
News

Centricity partners with Flooring Stores United

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a leader in innovative flooring protection solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Flooring Stores United, a rapidly growing buying group representing...
Read more
News

RFCI announces Polytex as an associate supply chain member

FCNews Staff - 0
La Grange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) welcomed Polytex Environmental Inks, Inc., as a new associate supply chain member. “We are thrilled that Polytex...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X