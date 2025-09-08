Karndean unveils expanded luxury vinyl lines

By FCNews Staff
Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has introduced new wood- and stone-inspired designs for two of its luxury vinyl collections. While the Knight Tile and Opus collections each offer something different, the new designs showcase the hands-on craftsmanship that sets Karndean luxury vinyl apart, capturing the natural look of hardwood and stone flooring.

The launch follows Karndean’s recent update of the Korlok Select and Korlok Reserve collections, reflecting the company’s commitment to offering styles and colors that align with consumer preferences.

Knight Tile

The Knight Tile collection has been a showroom staple for Karndean retailers for more than 25 years. The line now includes four new wood- and stone-inspired designs:

  • Russet Character oak

  • Meadow cherry

  • Norfolk acacia

  • Natural limestone

Knight Tile is Karndean’s entry-level collection, featuring a 12-mil wear layer. Each wood and stone design is available in both glue-down and rigid core formats and the collection carries a lifetime residential warranty.

“Knight Tile has time-tested appeal with homeowners,” said Jenne Ross, Karndean’s director of product. “When you think about everything a homeowner might be considering—aesthetics, installation, durability, performance, price—this single collection has great options for a lot of customers.”

Opus Collection

The Opus collection has also received a major refresh, with the addition of 10 new wood- and stone-inspired designs. Known for its cool gray tones and modern aesthetic, the updated line now features warmer designs to broaden its appeal.

Opus is a gluedown collection with a 20-mil wear layer and is designed for custom installations that can incorporate Karndean’s glue-down design strips and borders.

“When we introduced the Opus collection in 2012, it was a deliberate choice to expand the creative palette both residentially and commercially,” Ross said. “Many of these new designs bring a warmer feel to Opus, providing even more stylish options.”

The new designs include:

  • Leyster oak

  • Steen oak

  • Vermeer oak

  • Barolo oak

  • Mosel oak

  • Rhine oak

  • Bronze teak

  • Toledo

  • Pamplona

  • Sillano marble

