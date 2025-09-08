FCEF making strides, but more support is needed

By FCNews Columnist
Running a nonprofit organization such as the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is not for the faint of heart. It requires persistence, sacrifice and an un- wavering belief in the mission. Here at FCEF, our mission is clear: to support the flooring industry—with this initial phase focused on installation—in recruiting, training and placing the next generation of flooring installers and industry professionals. Kaye FCEF

While the cause is vital, gaining industry-wide support has been one of our greatest challenges. In less than three years, FCEF has made tre- mendous strides. During that timespan we have partnered with 33 colleges across 16 states and two countries to teach our basic floor covering installation program. These programs are reaching a new generation of young people who may never have considered flooring as a career. Each student we engage represents potential for every business in this industry.

However, progress doesn’t come easily. The flooring industry as a whole has been slow to unite behind this effort. Many businesses acknowledge the labor shortage but hesitate to invest in the very programs that can solve it. Running a nonprofit like FCEF means continually bridging this gap—sharing the vision, proving results and urging others to step up so we can keep moving forward.

Education and training are not optional extras; they are essential to the success of our industry. Every product manufactured, sold and installed depends on one critical factor— quality installation. Without it, customers lose trust, warranties are compromised and reputations suffer. By teaching proper techniques, FCEF programs not only prepare installers but also protect the long-term integrity of the products we make and the businesses we operate.

Although FCEF designed these classes to address the installer shortage, their value extends far beyond installation. Graduates bring knowledge and hands-on experience that make them excellent candidates for roles including sales associates, installation technicians, warranty specialists and repair technicians. In short, investing in this training program is investing in every segment of the industry.

Naturally, many ask: “How can I help—and what will I receive in return?” The answer is simple: Your support ensures FCEF can continue offering scholarships to students who want to enter this field. Fund- ing is our top priority because scholarships open doors for individuals who might not otherwise have the means to train. The return is a stronger, more prepared workforce ready to support your business.

Supporting FCEF can be done in several ways:

  • Donate directly: Visit fcef.org and give as little as $100 a month.
  •  Join our Penny Partners: Companies like Cali, Leg- gett & Platt and Internation- al Flooring Company/Canopy have already committed.
  • Collaborate locally: If we aren’t training in your area, reach out to info@fcef.org. We can work together to bring opportunities to your community.

When you support FCEF, we will continue to bring advanced helpers to your doorstep. These students are prepared, eager and ready for employment. Together, we can give them a future in flooring. At the same time, we will provide your business with the skilled workforce it needs to thrive.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.

