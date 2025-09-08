FCEF making strides, but more support is needed

While the cause is vital, gaining industry-wide support has been one of our greatest challenges. In less than three years, FCEF has made tre- mendous strides. During that timespan we have partnered with 33 colleges across 16 states and two countries to teach our basic floor covering installation program. These programs are reaching a new generation of young people who may never have considered flooring as a career. Each student we engage represents potential for every business in this industry.

However, progress doesn’t come easily. The flooring industry as a whole has been slow to unite behind this effort. Many businesses acknowledge the labor shortage but hesitate to invest in the very programs that can solve it. Running a nonprofit like FCEF means continually bridging this gap—sharing the vision, proving results and urging others to step up so we can keep moving forward.

Education and training are not optional extras; they are essential to the success of our industry. Every product manufactured, sold and installed depends on one critical factor— quality installation. Without it, customers lose trust, warranties are compromised and reputations suffer. By teaching proper techniques, FCEF programs not only prepare installers but also protect the long-term integrity of the products we make and the businesses we operate.