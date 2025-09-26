Perkins, Lovelace acquire Nantahala Flooring Outlet

By FCNews Staff
News
Bret Perkins and Randy Lovelace

Franklin, N.C.—Entrepreneurs Bret Perkins and Randy Lovelace have officially acquired Nantahala Flooring Outlet, a long-standing flooring business located here.

The store has deep roots in the community. It was originally founded in 1958 by the Zickgraf family as Nantahala Lumber. In 1992, the Bodenheimer family purchased the business, expanding and modernizing its operations. With this transition, Perkins and Lovelace become just the third owners in the store’s 67-year history.

Perkins and Lovelace bring decades of combined business and real estate experience to the store. They bring a fresh vision while continuing its reputation for quality products and trusted service. Their plans include expanding product offerings to paint, cabinets, countertops and appliances. This will position Nantahala Flooring Outlet as a one-stop destination for home improvement solutions.

“We’re excited to build on the legacy of this business while introducing new options for the Franklin community,” Lovelace said. “Our goal is to create a modern, customer-focused showroom that makes home renovation easier and more affordable.”

Lovelace also emphasized their commitment to the existing team. “The employees here have served Franklin with dedication for years, and we’re proud to continue working alongside them as we grow the business together.”

