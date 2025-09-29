As we near the fourth quarter of 2025, flooring retailers say they are eager to maximize every opportunity in hopes of building momentum in the final months.

Having quality products at their disposal is a good way to fuel that rally. Fortunately for them, their supplier partners are doing their part with a bevy of introductions and promotions designed to close the year on a positive note.

Here’s a sampling of what’s new for fall:

Anderson Tuftex Anderson Tuftex

Provincial, a new addition to Anderson Tuftex’s hardwood portfolio, is crafted from white oak and features three styles—plank, herringbone and parquet—in a cohesive palette of five colors. It comes in widths of 7 1/2 inches and random lengths up to 75 inches and features a UV aluminum-oxide finish.

i4F

The patented SilentTouch from i4F enhances laminate surfaces to look, feel and sound like natural wood, offering a durable, noise-reducing and sustainable alternative for flooring and furniture. Its elastic-treated papers keep HDF panels stress-free and up to 50% thinner while absorbing sound energy that traditional melamine laminates amplify by 10 decibels.

COREtec

The Originals collection is the brand’s go-to waterproof solution for quiet comfort. This 9 x 72 plank provides homeowners peace of mind and retailers the confidence and quality that COREtec WPC is known for. Originals is 100% waterproof, with a cork underlayment for enhanced warmth.

Bergamo Floors

Crafted in Italy, Turin Chevron Corta is a new 5/8-inch engineered hardwood with a 4mm veneer that includes a chevron pattern designed to add sophistication and visual interest to any room. A matte polyurethane coating enhances the wood’s natural tone while providing long-lasting protection.

Hallmark

Hallmark Home’s Crescendo collection gives retailers a premium waterproof laminate designed to sell. With TrueTouch Texture and 3D graining, it delivers realistic oak visuals backed by AC5 commercial durability that ensures long-term satisfaction. The fade-free finish and waterproof locking system reduces callbacks while its pet-friendly, scratch- and stain-resistant surface broadens appeal. FloorScore and TSCA compliance add eco confidence, and extended warranties give dealers a strong story for both residential and commercial projects.

Johnson Hardwood

Johnson Hardwood has introduced Norden Home, a 12mm premium WPC flooring line designed with precision engineering and Scandinavian-inspired aesthetics. The 12-color collection features 8.85 × 72-inch planks with embossed-in-register texture and a ceramic bead finish for enhanced realism and surface protection. With a 30-mil wear layer for superior durability, a 1.5mm IXPE underlayment for comfort and sound abatement and the Välinge 5G locking system for fast, reliable installation, Norden Home is built to perform.

Karastan

Karastan’s Born Again is a 55-ounce LCL pattern in SmartStrand Silk that captures modern texture and dimension. Its geometric grid creates a play of light and shadow, designed to add sophistication. Born Again offers a luxurious, plush floor with a soft hand and lasting performance, ideal for design-forward homes.

IFC

The Canopy Flex collection offers a sophisticated, durable and versatile tile solution for modern interiors. Available in 18 × 18 and 12 × 24 self-adhering tiles, the collection features patented SetaGrip technology with a 20-mil wear layer, making installation quick and simple—no glue or grout required. Each tile includes an integrated IXPE attached pad for added comfort underfoot and improved acoustics. The tiles can be installed over most existing floors and are suitable for use on any level of the home.

Karndean

With the introduction of 10 new wood- and stone-inspired luxury vinyl designs, the Opus collection has gotten a significant refresh. Long distinguished for its cool gray tones and modern aesthetics, the new wood and stone designs bring warmth to Opus, broadening the collection’s appeal.

Philadelphia Commercial

Parquet Plank reinterprets the classic appeal of a parquet visual in a high-performance, easy-to-install and maintain luxury vinyl format. The intentional design of the woven diagonal pattern within each plank creates a herringbone-like visual without the need to side match planks. This delivers an upscale flooring design with the ease of a standard LVT installation. Parquet Plank is available in a 9 x 60 format and measures 5mm with a 20-mil wear layer. It also achieves ExoGuard+ performance, allowing it to withstand high-traffic commercial spaces.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories is expanding its robust PrepWorx catalog with 16 new prep products. Installers can now use even more reliable tools to get the job done right. The expanded lineup strengthens solutions for patching, moisture mitigation and self-levelers. This ensures a smoother and more efficient installation process from the ground up.

Mercier

Mercier Wood Flooring recently released the latest in Origins, which the company manufactures at its Drummondville, Quebec, sawmill. Origins features a 7 1/2-inch width—in red oak, white oak and hard maple—in both engineered 1/2-inch and 3/4-inch platforms. The planks feature advanced finishes for increased scratch resistance while retaining the floor’s luster.

Mirage Promo

Mirage announced the return of the Mirage Rebate sale. This hardwood flooring sale is taking place across the United States at all participating Mirage dealers from Sept. 25 to Nov. 8. Consumers receive a $0.50/sq. ft. rebate on Mirage flooring for the duration of the special event. This exclusive offer is valid on all Mirage brand hardwood flooring, regardless of species, color, width or collection.