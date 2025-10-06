NAHB: How to secure lead generation to sustain market growth

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNAHB: How to secure lead generation to sustain market growth

Washington, D.C.—Lead generation is taking on new importance as future home sales expectations climbed to a six-month high in September, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The increase followed reports that the Federal Reserve would cut the federal funds rate.

On Sept. 17, the Fed’s monetary policy committee voted to lower the short-term rate by 25 basis points.

With prospective buyers watching the market closely, now is the time to sharpen your lead-generation skills. NAHB will host a variety of online courses this month:

Business Accounting: A road map to profitability

Oct. 7 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Learn basic accounting skills that help you track and analyze costs. Strengthen your ability to discuss financial performance with confidence.

Job Costing: The road map continues

Oct. 9 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Understand the key components and types of costs involved in job costing. Learn how to accurately track and analyze expenses for each project.

Save 10% when you bundle the Business Accounting and Job Costing courses.

Website best practices for maximum lead generation

Oct. 16 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Learn how to select the right technology, build trust and craft strong calls to action. The course focuses on converting visitors into qualified leads.

Land Development: Getting started, business management and financing

Oct. 21 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Discover strategies to limit risk and maximize profit when identifying land and small development opportunities.

Site planning, approvals & construction

Oct. 23 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Learn how to navigate governing authorities and move projects to the sales stage efficiently.

Save 10% when you bundle the Land Development and Site Planning courses.

Previous article
New lumber tariffs add pressure to housing

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

New lumber tariffs add pressure to housing

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The U.S. Commerce Department imposed new tariffs that will raise housing costs, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Officials announced...
Read more
Carpet

2025 Annual Product Guide now live

FCNews Staff - 0
One year it was the COVID-19 pandemic; another year it was a global supply chain slowdown. This year the big story has been the...
Read more
News

MSI announces new design center at The Mart

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, has opened a new design center here at The...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What’s your outlook for the fall selling season?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Featured Post

Tile designs focus on personalization, authenticity

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Tile continues to be one of the most dynamic categories in flooring, evolving each year to meet shifting consumer tastes and design priorities. In...
Read more
News

Arizona Tile opens new Anaheim location

FCNews Staff - 0
Anaheim, Calif.—Arizona Tile has opened its newest location here. The showroom offers customers a convenient way to shop for both tile and slab products...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X