NAHB: How to secure lead generation to sustain market growth

Washington, D.C.—Lead generation is taking on new importance as future home sales expectations climbed to a six-month high in September, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The increase followed reports that the Federal Reserve would cut the federal funds rate.

On Sept. 17, the Fed’s monetary policy committee voted to lower the short-term rate by 25 basis points.

With prospective buyers watching the market closely, now is the time to sharpen your lead-generation skills. NAHB will host a variety of online courses this month:

Business Accounting: A road map to profitability

Oct. 7 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Learn basic accounting skills that help you track and analyze costs. Strengthen your ability to discuss financial performance with confidence.

Job Costing: The road map continues

Oct. 9 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Understand the key components and types of costs involved in job costing. Learn how to accurately track and analyze expenses for each project.

Save 10% when you bundle the Business Accounting and Job Costing courses.

Website best practices for maximum lead generation

Oct. 16 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Learn how to select the right technology, build trust and craft strong calls to action. The course focuses on converting visitors into qualified leads.

Land Development: Getting started, business management and financing

Oct. 21 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Discover strategies to limit risk and maximize profit when identifying land and small development opportunities.

Site planning, approvals & construction

Oct. 23 | 1–4 p.m. ET

Learn how to navigate governing authorities and move projects to the sales stage efficiently.

Save 10% when you bundle the Land Development and Site Planning courses.