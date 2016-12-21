My take: You never know who will visit on Christmas Eve

December 19/26, 2016: Volume 31, Number 14

By Steven Feldman

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through our house

We were thanking our advertisers, their support we can’t do without.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

For those who excel at marketing stand to gain the most share.

CEOs were nestled all snug in their beds

While visions of profits danced in their heads.

Lorberbaum, Grizzle, Maier and Bell

With plans for 2017 as a year to excel.

Then out on the lawn there seemed a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window to see what was wrong,

Tore open the shutters and saw Jim Augustus Armstrong.

He was giving a webinar on the new-fallen snow

Teaching floor covering dealers all they needed to know.

When, what to my wondering eyes who else should appear?

My good friend Piet Dossche, a true pioneer.

He was counting his millions after selling to Shaw

An under-the-radar deal that was met with awe.

I wonder if he got it all in one check

All because of an innovation he called CORETec.

Once cork and bamboo, now WPC is his forte

So today one company owns both COREtec and Floorte.

But some have made the choice to ignore

They instead will focus on what’s next: rigid core.

That’s not to say LVT is old news

But innovative products are what consumers will choose.

While some turn their attention to what they call next-gen

We’re still big fans of DuraCeramic, LockSolid and Vivero with Diamond 10.

Another man was frolicking so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment it must be Mike Blick.

He was up from Florida now semi-retired,

Playing golf and living the life he’s always desired.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof

Someone laying some carpet he called bulletproof.

As I drew out my head, and started to talk,

Down the chimney he came with a shirt that said Mohawk.

This man called Lape claimed it the best carpet brand

I knew in an instant it must be SmartStrand.

Strong as an ox and soft as silk

There really is nothing else of its ilk.

One moment later someone else appeared

He was chubby and plump with a big white beard.

He whispered to me, “I must confess

Carpet is great but I prefer Anso Caress.”

He started talking PET, polyester and such

He put in my stocking something called ClearTouch.

He told me I’d find this carpet to be without flaw,

What would you expect from a company like Shaw.

Out the window I saw a man of about 84

I knew in an instant I’d seen him before.

He’s made many impacts like opening stores

And he continues today with Engineered Floors.

He keeps a low profile but still goes to work,

The industry’s Goliaths he continues to irk.

I have to say I’ve become a believer,

The technology is PureColor, the brand Dreamweaver.

They all sprang to their sleighs, to their teams gave a holler,

And away they all flew seeking out their next dollar.

But I heard them exclaim as they drove out of sight,

“Happy holidays to all, and to all a good night.”

I want to wish all our readers a happy and healthy holiday season and a profitable 2017.