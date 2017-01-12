Back To Homepage

All Industry Installation Summit Committee will reconvene at Surfaces

January 12, 2017
WFCADalton—The All Industry Installation Summit’s Task Force will hold its next meeting in the Mariner A Room at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center at Surfaces, Thursday, Jan. 19, 10:00–11:30 a.m., according to Tom Jennings, vice president, professional development, WFCA, and task force committee chair. All industry representatives are invited to attend and no RSVP is necessary.

By way of a unanimous vote at the group’s last meeting in fall 2016, the Task Force members decided to open the upcoming meeting to all interested flooring industry dealers and press representatives in the hope of learning specific suggestions and recommendations that they may have.

Agenda items for the meeting include: assessing progress, identifying next steps and allocating a timeframe for implementation of action plans intended to help resolve the industry-wide installation shortage issue.

For more information, contact Tom Jennings at tjennings@wfca.org.

