Haines names Michael Barrett president, CEO

January 11, 2017
Michael Barrett

Michael Barrett

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has promoted Michael Barrett from chief logistics officer to president and chief executive officer as part of a planned transition following Bruce Zwicker’s decision to retire. Zwicker retires after 13 years with the company.

“Our board of directors, including Bruce, see this as the right time to transition leaders and renew our focus on growth and leadership in the floor covering industry,” said Pierce B. Dunn, chairman of the board, Haines. “Haines finished 2016 strong, completing the CMH integration, creating new programs for our customers and suppliers, and building a strong management team. The Board and our shareholders see opportunities for Haines to continue to improve service for customers and create more value for suppliers. We are thankful for Bruce’s 13 years of service, and have confidence in Mike’s continued leadership in his new role.”

Barrett joined Haines in February 2015 to lead all Haines operations including the company’s customer service, purchasing, warehouse and fleet operations. He has worked with teams across Haines making several operational improvements, including inventory optimization. Prior to Haines, Barrett’s career included successive leadership positions running operations and customer service at QVC, Dollar Tree, Fingerhut, CVS and Sonoco Products Co. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Operations Management from Auburn University and has attended classes at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.

 

