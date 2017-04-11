Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring to showcase new products, designs at NeoCon 2017

April 11, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Armstrong Logo 2016Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring returns to NeoCon 2017 to showcase its commitment as a design-focused, innovative and reliable source for commercial designers and interior architects. As the largest annual commercial interiors show in North America, NeoCon is the ideal place to showcase the brand’s newest products and designs. NeoCon attendees will be able to experience Armstrong Flooring in the Merchandise Mart in booth #7.

With vertical markets constantly on the search for the next hottest design and formats, flooring is increasingly at the forefront in the decision-making process. The Armstrong Flooring booth will feature long lasting, cutting edge and low-maintenance floors that coordinate across categories and collections. Together, the products provide flooring solutions that cover a spectrum of vertical markets including corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, public spaces and government.
Armstrong Flooring’s Continuum Solutions product portfolio provides infinite design possibilities and unrivaled flexibility using a wide range of award-winning products across a variety of product platforms:

  • Luxury Flooring – The Natural Creations Luxury Flooring with Diamond 10 Technology line offers an array of modular shapes and sizes inspired by the natural beauty of wood as well as the colors and organic variations of stone and the distinctive woven appearance of textiles.
  • Homogeneous Sheet Flooring –The introduction of ColorArt Medintech and Medintone with Diamond 10 Technology coating brings a spectrum of new, trending colors like violet mist, water blue and gold dust with the peace of mind of easy maintenance, longer lasting performance and improved durability. It is an ideal solution for healthcare and educational environments.
  • Hardwood – Hardwood from Armstrong Flooring meets the demands of today’s challenging commercial spaces. Performance Plus, Prime Harvest Engineered, American Scrape Engineered and TimberBrushed Engineered offers a broad range of species, colors, finishes, styles and modular sizes that work together to create inviting interiors in retail shops, restaurants, offices and more.
  • Bio-Based Tile – To help customers create sustainable environments that are both beautiful and productive, the innovative bio-flooring continues to reinforce Armstrong Flooring as a leader in advancing sustainability with Striations BBT and Migrations
  • Vinyl Composition Tile – The durable construction of Exelon VCT ensures lasting beauty in high-traffic areas, while flowing linear patterns, organic looks and densely patterned earth tones effectively mask scuffs and soil in busy spaces.
Tags
Armstrong flooringdesignflooringFloorsNeoConproducts
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Beaulieu America continues to execute long-term strategic plan

Dalton, Ga.—Beaulieu Group, a leading family owned business within the flooring industry, continues its long-term strategic plan to streamline its product portfolio and manufacturing network to emphasize growth and profitability.

Read More

Armstrong Flooring to showcase new products, designs at NeoCon 2017

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring returns to NeoCon 2017 to showcase its commitment as a design-focused, innovative and reliable source for commercial designers and interior architects. As the largest annual commercial interiors

Read More

Mannington Mills to increase resilient prices

Salem, N.J.—To combat the rising costs of raw materials, transportation and manufacturing, Mannington is implementing a price increase. Effective with shipments on May 22, 2017, select residential vinyl sheet products

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.