Armstrong Flooring to showcase new products, designs at NeoCon 2017

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring returns to NeoCon 2017 to showcase its commitment as a design-focused, innovative and reliable source for commercial designers and interior architects. As the largest annual commercial interiors show in North America, NeoCon is the ideal place to showcase the brand’s newest products and designs. NeoCon attendees will be able to experience Armstrong Flooring in the Merchandise Mart in booth #7.

With vertical markets constantly on the search for the next hottest design and formats, flooring is increasingly at the forefront in the decision-making process. The Armstrong Flooring booth will feature long lasting, cutting edge and low-maintenance floors that coordinate across categories and collections. Together, the products provide flooring solutions that cover a spectrum of vertical markets including corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, public spaces and government.

Armstrong Flooring’s Continuum Solutions product portfolio provides infinite design possibilities and unrivaled flexibility using a wide range of award-winning products across a variety of product platforms: