Armstrong Flooring to showcase new products, designs at NeoCon 2017
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring returns to NeoCon 2017 to showcase its commitment as a design-focused, innovative and reliable source for commercial designers and interior architects. As the largest annual commercial interiors show in North America, NeoCon is the ideal place to showcase the brand’s newest products and designs. NeoCon attendees will be able to experience Armstrong Flooring in the Merchandise Mart in booth #7.
With vertical markets constantly on the search for the next hottest design and formats, flooring is increasingly at the forefront in the decision-making process. The Armstrong Flooring booth will feature long lasting, cutting edge and low-maintenance floors that coordinate across categories and collections. Together, the products provide flooring solutions that cover a spectrum of vertical markets including corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, public spaces and government.
Armstrong Flooring’s Continuum Solutions product portfolio provides infinite design possibilities and unrivaled flexibility using a wide range of award-winning products across a variety of product platforms:
- Luxury Flooring – The Natural Creations Luxury Flooring with Diamond 10 Technology line offers an array of modular shapes and sizes inspired by the natural beauty of wood as well as the colors and organic variations of stone and the distinctive woven appearance of textiles.
- Homogeneous Sheet Flooring –The introduction of ColorArt Medintech and Medintone with Diamond 10 Technology coating brings a spectrum of new, trending colors like violet mist, water blue and gold dust with the peace of mind of easy maintenance, longer lasting performance and improved durability. It is an ideal solution for healthcare and educational environments.
- Hardwood – Hardwood from Armstrong Flooring meets the demands of today’s challenging commercial spaces. Performance Plus, Prime Harvest Engineered, American Scrape Engineered and TimberBrushed Engineered offers a broad range of species, colors, finishes, styles and modular sizes that work together to create inviting interiors in retail shops, restaurants, offices and more.
- Bio-Based Tile – To help customers create sustainable environments that are both beautiful and productive, the innovative bio-flooring continues to reinforce Armstrong Flooring as a leader in advancing sustainability with Striations BBT and Migrations
- Vinyl Composition Tile – The durable construction of Exelon VCT ensures lasting beauty in high-traffic areas, while flowing linear patterns, organic looks and densely patterned earth tones effectively mask scuffs and soil in busy spaces.