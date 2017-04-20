Novalis partners with Cartwright Distributing

Toronto—Novalis Innovative Flooring has recently added Cartwright Distributing to the growing list of floor covering distributors for its NovaFloor LVT product line. Cartwright was established in 1986 and is based in Denver, Colo. It serves Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming.

“We are extremely pleased that Cartwright has chosen Novalis to introduce its customers to LVT flooring,” said Mark Hansen, VP North America for Novalis. “We have been the brand to launch an LVT program with other distributors across the country, so we know what works.”

The first displays going up in Cartwright’s retailer showrooms feature NovaCore HPC flooring, with the brand’s other product line displays soon to follow.

“Cartwright Distributing is a quality organization that we are proud to be associated with,” Hansen said. “We expect we will both do great things with our new association.”