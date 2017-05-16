Shaw Floors dazzles Houzz user

Dalton—Shaw Floors marked its 100th flooring query on Houzz with a surprise for one homeowner who had posted a query on remodeling her kitchen. The company, which launched its presence on the home design site back in 2013, answered a query from Houzz user Theresa Wells by offering to provide 1,000 square feet of flooring at no cost.

“Houzz is a priority for our digital marketing team as we continue to see the platform grow with users who are actively researching, dreaming and executing home remodels,” said Todd Callaway, director of digital content, Shaw Floors. “We wanted to celebrate our continued presence on the home design platform in a fun, unexpected way.”

Shaw Floors worked with Wells to choose a style within the EPIC Plus collection of engineered hardwood to finish off her kitchen remodel. The final selected style was Yukon Maple 6 3/8” in color Timberwolf.

According to Houzz, the home design platform has 40 million unique monthly users. Shaw Floors regularly engages with Houzz community members who are seeking advice on projects, materials and remodels. As a total flooring solutions provider, Shaw Floors provides information to users looking to learn more about the differences in flooring before making a final purchase.

“We know the universe of inspiration is deep and diverse,” said Callaway. “With flooring being a major investment, we aim to provide consumers who are in the thick of research with helpful information so they can feel confident in their selection.”