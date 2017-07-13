FCITS makes changes for the future

Dalton—Beth Brown, current president and CEO of Flooring Consultants & Inspector Training Service (FCITS), recently purchased the company and hired 30-year industry veteran Joe Denman as director of technical services and training. In addition Ken Downey, former president of FCITS, announced his retirement.

FCITS plans to update its curriculum and expand course offerings as a result of the new ownership. “First on the list, is a commercial carpet inspection class,” Brown said. “There is a huge need for highly trained commercial flooring inspectors.”

The company has also created a new designation—Master Inspector—awarded to those inspectors who have met the criteria of inspections performed, combined with advanced training classes.

As a 30-year industry veteran Denman will bring knowledge and enthusiasm to his position as director of technical services and training, according to Brown. “Joe is one of the most diverse people in the industry with experience in flooring manufacturing sales, retail marketing and management, training, cleaning and inspection.”