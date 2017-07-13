Back To Homepage

FCITS makes changes for the future

July 13, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Beth Brown, president and CEO, FCITS.

Beth Brown, president and CEO, FCITS.

Dalton—Beth Brown, current president and CEO of Flooring Consultants & Inspector Training Service (FCITS), recently purchased the company and hired 30-year industry veteran Joe Denman as director of technical services and training. In addition Ken Downey, former president of FCITS, announced his retirement.

FCITS plans to update its curriculum and expand course offerings as a result of the new ownership. “First on the list, is a commercial carpet inspection class,” Brown said. “There is a huge need for highly trained commercial flooring inspectors.”

The company has also created a new designation—Master Inspector—awarded to those inspectors who have met the criteria of inspections performed, combined with advanced training classes.

As a 30-year industry veteran Denman will bring knowledge and enthusiasm to his position as director of technical services and training, according to Brown. “Joe is one of the most diverse people in the industry with experience in flooring manufacturing sales, retail marketing and management, training, cleaning and inspection.”

Tags
FCITSFCNewsflooringFlooring Consultants & Inspector Training ServiceFloors
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

FCITS makes changes for the future

Dalton—Beth Brown, current president and CEO of Flooring Consultants & Inspector Training Service (FCITS), recently purchased the company and hired 30-year industry veteran Joe Denman as director of technical services

Read More

CFI partners with Beaulieu do Brasil to bring installation training overseas

Forney, Texas—An international CFI training seminar commissioned by Beaulieu do Brasil was successfully completed in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, according to Robert Varden, vice president, CFI. The seminar took place May

Read More

Pharr Yarns launches new brand identity

McAdenville, N.C.—Pharr, formerly referred to as Pharr Yarns, has launched its new brand identity. The company—now known as Pharr, a family of companies—includes the following organizations: Pharr Fibers & Yarns,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.