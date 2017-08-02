Back To Homepage

FloorFolio receives first Canadian patent for EnviroQuiet

August 02, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-02 at 10.10.10 AMEdison, N.J.– FloorFolio Industries was issued its first Canadian patent for EnviroQuiet, moving the company’s total number of patents to three.

“As FloorFolio continues to expand its brand and presence throughout the world, we are truly honored to be awarded this patent,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO of FloorFolio. “It is our goal to increase distribution across Canada and this will be a major step in that direction.”

With EnviroQuiet LVT the 3mm underlayment is permanently attached during the manufacturing process and helps to alleviate installation time and costs. The Canadian patent covers the multi-layer acoustical design and method of manufacture. This includes the unique sound reducing features of the tile/plank, as well as the innovative methods FloorFolio uses to manufacture the product ensuring long-term stability and high performance. Securing its place in the flooring industry, EnviroQuiet is a leading product that has cemented its value in providing one cost, one installation and one solution.

For more information visit floorfolio.com.

