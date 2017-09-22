Ardex releases new self-leveling concrete topping with aggregate surface

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas has announced that its Ardex K 521 self-leveling concrete topping with aggregate surface is now available for purchase at Ardex distributors throughout North America.

Ardex K 521 is a self-leveling topping used for fast track resurfacing, smoothing or leveling of various indoor concrete and certain non-porous surfaces. Ardex K 521 can be installed from 3/8” up to 2”, walked on in 2-3 hours and polishing can begin in as little as 24 hours. According to the company, it is easy to install and typically requires less steps to polish when compared to other toppings.

Ardex K 521 has a distinctive aggregate-exposed surface when polished. It is an extremely durable wear surface with very high compressive strength and increased scratch and dent resistance.

“Ardex K 521 has a unique appearance that really adds to our concrete topping product lineup,” said Greg Hunsicker, Ardex category business manager of flooring and finishing. “The polished surface is unlike anything else we offer, and provides an interesting alternative for almost any floor. Because you can begin sealing or polishing in just 24 hours, it’s also a great product for a job with tight deadlines.”

For more information, visit: ardexamericas.com.