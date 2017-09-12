Mohawk partners with Susan G. Komen

Calhoun, Ga.—To help in the fight against breast cancer, Mohawk is once again partnering with Susan G. Komen by sponsoring all seven of the organization’s 3-Day events, providing 8,000 pieces of durable, eco-friendly SmartCushion to comfort walkers and crew members.

Mohawk SmartCushion’s visco-elastic memory foam provides comfort and durability under carpet—and now under sleeping bags. Most of the 3-Day participants will walk approximately 20 miles per day; they will use their cushion for sleeping at night and to sit on during lunch. The SmartCushion is then recycled at the end of the events.

This year Mohawk has also expanded its support of the 3-Day by activating retailer support for all seven cities. Its top cushion retailers will host “Mohawk Mile” pink carpet experiences at the end of each day to cheer on participants as they cross a pink Mohawk carpet.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Komen 3-Day this year,” said Brent Emore, vice president of residential finance and cushion general manager for Mohawk. “From providing cushion for participants to sleep on to cheering on the dedicated walkers across the finish line, our partnership with Komen provides rewarding, heart-warming experiences for everyone involved. I am proud of all our employees and customer partners who have joined in their efforts to put an end to breast cancer.”

Mohawk began its partnership with Komen in 2001, spearheading programs in both the residential and commercial arena—its Decorate for the Cure and Specify for the Cure, respectively. Through these programs, more than $5 million has been donated to date, serving millions in more than 30 countries. In 2015, Mohawk sponsored the Philadelphia 3-Day Walk and provided more than 800 pieces of SmartCushion. Then, in 2016, Mohawk took its work with Komen to a new level, expanding its support of the 3-Day across the country to include all seven participating cities and donating more than 6,000 pieces of SmartCushion.

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day is a three-day, 60-mile walk that raises awareness and money for breast cancer research and helps the organization reach its Bold Goal—to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.