NeoCon seeks photos from past shows

September 14, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-09-14 at 5.11.07 PMChicago—As NeoCon nears its historic 50th edition, June 11-13 at The Mart, the show team is calling upon their community of participants—exhibitors, attendees and partners—to submit photo highlights from year’s past. The show will use a selection of the collected images in marketing communications and other activations around NeoCon 50.

In 1967 a fire destroyed Chicago’s McCormick Place building, the original site of the first NeoCon (then named InterCon I). The Merchandise Mart quickly came to the rescue. “There is a vital and compelling need for a truly national—and international—contract convocation,” said W.O. Ollman, then general manager of the Merchandise Mart. “[We] accept a responsibility to provide this convocation.”

Needless to say, Ollman kept his word. Held June 1969 at The Mart, the first NeoCon attracted nearly 10,000 architects and designers. Since then NeoCon has grown to become the premier launch pad for forward thinking ideas and products and the most important annual forum for connecting leaders in the commercial design industry.

“NeoCon has had a major impact on the industry these past five decades,” said Byron Morton, vice president of leasing, NeoCon Shows. “It would be nothing without our exhibitors and attendees. Whether it’s images of an iconic product launch or photos from a networking event or exhibit, we look forward to looking through the community’s submissions as we celebrate NeoCon 50 and gear up for the 2018 show.”

Photos can be submitted via neocon.com/callforimages.

