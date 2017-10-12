National Karastan Month celebrates signature style, consumer savings

Calhoun, Ga.—National Karastan Month kicked off Sept. 21 and runs through Nov. 7. This annual celebration of the distinctive luxury brand offers consumer savings and extensive promotional campaigns for Karastan retailers nationwide.

Consumers can take advantage of Karastan’s promotional pricing on select Karastan styles ranging from beautiful wool carpets to family-friendly SmartStrand Forever Clean styles. Participating retail stores also will be offering special financing.

To assist in driving the success of National Karastan Month, retailers are provided exclusive Promoboxx campaigns for sale content as well as consumer-facing promotion from Karastan’s Live Beautifully blog. In targeting local traffic for retailers, Karastan’s proven Lead Booster drives leads through Google and Bing to connect consumers and retailers directly.

“National Karastan Month is a true reminder to live beautifully,” said Bill Storey, senior vice president of Karastan. “Karastan is known for high style and evolving with the latest trends. It is a brand that can create aesthetics from family living to a romantic escape. National Karastan Month is our way to say thank you to Karastan lovers and our Karastan retailers with the products that have shaped our brand and homes everywhere.”

For consumers waiting for this special pricing period, Karastan’s select partnership with Synchrony Financial allows shoppers to take advantage of “36 Month Equal Payments No Interest” financing as well as the Karastan Credit Card to make National Karastan Month purchases even easier. Both are available at participating retail stores.

For more information, visit karastan.com.