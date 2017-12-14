Back To Homepage

Crossville marks 10th tile installation in specially adapted smart home

December 14, 2017
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently celebrated its 10th specially-adapted smart home dedication for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E program. Throughout the past year, Crossville has donated more than 10,000 square feet of tile for installations in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms and other spaces inside homes custom-built for wounded veterans and their families.

“It’s exciting to know we have contributed to help 10 deserving heroes and their families enjoy the comforts of brand new, specially adapted smart homes,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “Our tile is a part of the everyday surroundings that are making life better for those who’ve sacrificed so much.”

The dedication of U.S. Navy EOD1 Andrew Bottrell’s home in San Diego, Calif., marks Crossville’s 10th R.I.S.E. home completed this year. Crossville tile was installed in the master bath, guest and upstairs bathrooms, and in the laundry room—covering the floors and walls.

The master bath and shower floor and walls feature Crossville’s Gotham collection. With subtle striations, aggregate finishes, and lived-in colorations of concrete, this collection provides an urban aura for the space. In addition, Crossville’s Ebb & Flow collection accentuates the master bath walls with a touch of stone and glass.

The upstairs bath features Crossville’s Buenos Aires Mood collection. This line offers an elegant color, touchable texture, and sensuous movement to offer the right look and feel for a relaxing space.

CrossvilleflooringFloorsGary Sinise FoundationR.I.S.ETile
