Retail Lead Management builds new integrations with flooring ERP systems

January 18, 2018
Columbus, Ohio—Retail Lead Management has recently completed the development of its initial integrations with two flooring ERP systems: RollMaster and RFMS. The company is also scheduled to launch its Qfloors integration in time for The International Surface Event in Las Vegas.

When the Retail Lead Management first launched its software in early 2017, the biggest piece of feedback it received from many of its users was they wanted a way to avoid having to enter data twice in their lead management and ERP systems. These new integrations resolve this issue by enabling users to seamlessly pass customer information from Retail Lead Management to their ERP systems.

In addition, the company is planning to release new B2B services which include companies and contacts. This will give users the ability to keep track of all homebuilders, apartment and condo complexes, and other commercial leads their companies are managing.

Retail Lead Management will be at the Creating Your Space and Floor Force booths at Surfaces. The company will be doing software demos and explaining how its software can help flooring retailers see, manage and close more leads.

For more information, visit retailleadmanagement.com.

Press Release

