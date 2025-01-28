Roomvo announces acquisition of QFloors

Last Vegas—Roomvo, an innovator in the website and room visualizer space, officially announced its acquisition of QFloors, a leading flooring software company, during a press conference here ahead of the kickoff of Surfaces 2025.

“This is the biggest investment we’ve ever made, and it’s a very big commitment,” said Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo/Leap Tools, addressing customers of both companies in attendance at the press conference. “Dealers are the lifeblood of this industry, and we are devoted to delivering more value and supporting their needs. We’re doing this to continue innovating in the industry while bringing more support to dealers and manufacturers. We’re very excited about what we can do together.”

Chad Ogden, QFloors president and owner, concurred. He cited the common synergies between the two companies while highlighting their distinct strengths. “The cultures and values of our two companies are in alignment,” he said. “Our capabilities are complementary, not overlapping. Moreover, we are both privately held and we have no debt. That means we don’t have to do what the ‘money guys’ would like us to do.”

Ogden made it a point to stress that there will be no disruptions as a result of his company being acquired, and that his team—including family members Chris Ogden and Trent Ogden, CFO—will remain in place. “I’m not going anywhere,” he told attendees repeatedly. “What we’re doing is in the best interest of the company and the industry.”

QFloors, which has long been an acquisition target for many years, has long said that it intended to remain independent. The pressure to remain independent, industry observers say, became more intense as consolidation began to heat up in the space over the past few years. However, Ogden, who described the new alliance between Roomvo and QFloors as “divinely influenced,” said the decision to join forces with Roomvo was not due to any outside competitive pressures. He said the deal, which was officially sealed on Friday, Jan. 24, was actually in the works for some time now. “A lot of people have approached us in the past, but it wasn’t the right fit,” he said.

Fast track

In just a few short years, Roomvo expanded its product offering to include customizable websites for flooring dealers, always-up-to-date product catalogs, industry-leading digital advertising, SEO and social media management, flooring- and dealer-specific AI chatbots, outstanding showroom experiences with the Roomvo Kiosk and easy-to-use lead management tools that empower RSAs to sell faster and sell more.

“Five years ago, we had zero flooring dealers; today we have 7,000,” Rajszel said.

QFloors, which is celebrating 25 years servicing flooring retailers, has also made significant accomplishments over the past five years. During that time, the company expanded its own ERP/business management technology offerings to include full-featured merchant payment processing, integrated QR codes and electronic showroom tags, and advanced features for commercial flooring dealers as well as large multi-store retailers. Now, as one company, Roomvo and QFloors are poised to release even more new capabilities and will continue to execute on the most ambitious product roadmap in the industry.

“This is just the beginning,” Rajszel said. “This is not just about merging technologies; it’s about setting a new standard while providing remarkable service. Dealers need support to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market and, together, we’re delivering that.”

(Look for more on this story in the post-Surfaces issue of FCNews.)