WOFB: A life of learning, growth and second chances

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnWOFB: A life of learning, growth and second chances

WOFBIt feels like much of my life has been dedicated to the flooring industry. My entry into the business came in the late ’70s when my sister, who had connections in the flooring and furniture industries, proposed we start a business together. We’d often talked about going into business, and when my mother found a carpet and furniture store in Columbia County, we were ready. That was just the beginning. Over the years, we grew to own seven carpet and furniture stores, developed a custom area rug business and launched a consumer magazine called Fabulous Floors.

How it began

I grew up in Copake Lake, New York, a remote town where my father worked as a handyman and builder. The area was mostly a summer colony, and there was no kindergarten, so I spent my childhood alongside my dad. I roller-skated on his concrete slabs, watched him design houses and asked endless questions. Though isolated, I had cousins in New York City who taught me to dance and how to dress. Their fathers were entrepreneurs—bricklayers, cabinet makers and pizzeria owners. From them, I learned that women had a strong presence in business, even though my father was insistent I finish college first.

I was always drawn to sports, so I majored in physical education and psychology in college. Eventually, I was faced with a choice: go into business with my sister or join an aunt in the restaurant business. At age 9, I had already started my first business—selling worms to fishermen with a money-back guarantee. So what was one more?

Both of my parents were Italian immigrants who worked hard with little formal education. My dad, a master networker, taught me the importance of customer service. Those early lessons shaped my approach to business. Through it all, I’ve learned the importance of creativity, persistence and pushing boundaries. My father’s advice—never take “no” for an answer—was pivotal. He also taught me that smart men respect smart women, while my mother warned that men don’t always like women to be too smart. Those conflicting messages likely influenced my early divorce, but they also shaped my strong sense of self.

How it’s going

Through my work with Women of the Flooring Business (WOFB), I’ve connected with women eager to mentor my “second chance” students. Our program has already been approved in four states.

Looking back on my journey, I feel grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the opportunities to help others. Life is constantly changing, and people are endlessly fascinating. I only wish I could live another 50 years to continue learning, growing and giving back.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

Previous article
Roomvo announces acquisition of QFloors
Next article
Make the next four years your most successful yet

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

ConneXtion 2025: CCA members hit the ground running

Ken Ryan - 0
Orlando—Few would argue that 2023 and 2024 were down years for the flooring industry. It was certainly not the time to invest in the...
Read more
Featured Post

SFN ’25: You gotta ‘Believe’

Reginald Tucker - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The weather was downright chilly by Florida’s standards—even for late January—but the reception was warm and toasty inside the Rosen Shingle Creek here...
Read more
Column

Make the next four years your most successful yet

FCNews Columnist - 0
In the first part of this series, we talked about defining your “big rocks”—the transformational goals that will drive your success. Without this first...
Read more
Featured Post

Roomvo announces acquisition of QFloors

Reginald Tucker - 0
Last Vegas—Roomvo, an innovator in the website and room visualizer space, officially announced its acquisition of QFloors, a leading flooring software company, during a...
Read more
Featured Company

QFloors: Putting the customer first for 25 years

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
It was two and a half decades ago, at Surfaces ’99, that QFloors was first dreamed up by Chad Ogden—QFloors CEO/president and third-generation flooring...
Read more
Carpet

Stanton evolves into full-line supplier

Ken Ryan - 0
Woodbury, N.Y.—Flooring companies that can legitimately say they offer a complete portfolio of soft and hard surface products are part of a very exclusive...
Read more

As seen in

Jan. 20/27, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X