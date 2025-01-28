WOFB: A life of learning, growth and second chances

It feels like much of my life has been dedicated to the flooring industry. My entry into the business came in the late ’70s when my sister, who had connections in the flooring and furniture industries, proposed we start a business together. We’d often talked about going into business, and when my mother found a carpet and furniture store in Columbia County, we were ready. That was just the beginning. Over the years, we grew to own seven carpet and furniture stores, developed a custom area rug business and launched a consumer magazine called Fabulous Floors.

How it began

I grew up in Copake Lake, New York, a remote town where my father worked as a handyman and builder. The area was mostly a summer colony, and there was no kindergarten, so I spent my childhood alongside my dad. I roller-skated on his concrete slabs, watched him design houses and asked endless questions. Though isolated, I had cousins in New York City who taught me to dance and how to dress. Their fathers were entrepreneurs—bricklayers, cabinet makers and pizzeria owners. From them, I learned that women had a strong presence in business, even though my father was insistent I finish college first.

I was always drawn to sports, so I majored in physical education and psychology in college. Eventually, I was faced with a choice: go into business with my sister or join an aunt in the restaurant business. At age 9, I had already started my first business—selling worms to fishermen with a money-back guarantee. So what was one more?

Both of my parents were Italian immigrants who worked hard with little formal education. My dad, a master networker, taught me the importance of customer service. Those early lessons shaped my approach to business. Through it all, I’ve learned the importance of creativity, persistence and pushing boundaries. My father’s advice—never take “no” for an answer—was pivotal. He also taught me that smart men respect smart women, while my mother warned that men don’t always like women to be too smart. Those conflicting messages likely influenced my early divorce, but they also shaped my strong sense of self.

How it’s going

Through my work with Women of the Flooring Business (WOFB), I’ve connected with women eager to mentor my “second chance” students. Our program has already been approved in four states.

Looking back on my journey, I feel grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the opportunities to help others. Life is constantly changing, and people are endlessly fascinating. I only wish I could live another 50 years to continue learning, growing and giving back.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.