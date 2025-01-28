Make the next four years your most successful yet

In the first part of this series, we talked about defining your “big rocks”—the transformational goals that will drive your success. Without this first step, you’re just spinning your wheels. Now, let’s move on to the next two steps in this three-step system: “time blocking” and “result-producing tasks.” These are the actions that take your goals from pipe dreams to measurable, real-world success.

Step 2: Time blocking

When was the last time you had a day free from interruptions? If you’re like most flooring dealers, your schedule is packed. That’s why so many dealers feel like they’re running in circles instead of moving forward.

The solution, time blocking, is about carving out specific chunks of your schedule to work on your big rocks and treating those appointments as sacred.

Here’s how it works: Decide how many hours per week you’re willing to dedicate to your Big Rocks. Let’s say it’s four hours. Block those hours on your calendar just as you would for a $10,000 measure appointment. Whether it’s one, four-hour block or four, one-hour blocks, the key is to schedule uninterrupted time.

Now, here’s the critical part: Protect those blocks. Turn off your phone. Shut down your email. Put a “Do Not Disturb” sign on your office door—or better yet, leave the office entirely. A coffee shop or quiet corner at home can work wonders.

Step 3: Result-producing tasks

Time blocking is only effective if you use those hours wisely. That’s where result-producing tasks come in. These are the specific, actionable steps that move you directly toward your big rocks.

Here’s an example: Let’s say one of your big rocks is to stop working the sales floor by April 1. What will it take to achieve that? During your time blocks, you might focus on:

Writing a job description and posting an ad for a new salesperson. Creating or purchasing a sales training program to ensure your team can handle customer interactions without you. Implementing an ups system to improve efficiency and close more sales. Developing marketing strategies to ensure your team has a steady pipeline of leads.

Each of these tasks is directly tied to your goal. They’re not busywork; they’re purposeful actions that produce measurable progress.

Why this works

Most dealers fail to achieve their goals because they’re stuck in reactive mode—putting out fires, dealing with interruptions and handling the daily grind. Time blocking and result-producing tasks help you take control of your schedule. They allow you to focus on what matters most, instead of getting bogged down in the noise.

By defining your big rocks, blocking time to work on them and focusing on result-producing tasks, you’ll position yourself for extraordinary success. Don’t let the next four years pass you by.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For information visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.