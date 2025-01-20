QFloors announces 25th anniversary Users Conference

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsQFloors announces 25th anniversary Users Conference

users conferenceSouth Jordan, Utah—In a recent webinar with customers, Chad Ogden, QFloors president, announced a celebration/training cruise as this year’s Users Conference to mark 25 years in business. “QFloors is celebrating 25 years, and to mark this great event we wanted to host the best Users Conference ever,” he said. “So we’re sailing to Alaska! We wanted to do something unique and unforgettable while still providing the incredible training, networking and collaboration opportunities that a QFloors Users Conference brings.”

The roundtrip cruise on Holland America’s Konigsdam will sail from Vancouver, BC, Canada, and will visit the breathtaking scenery of the Inside Passage, Tracy Arm fjord, Glacier Bay national park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

During down times on the cruise, participants can attend software and business trainings. Ogden explained, “It will be a great opportunity to connect and share notes with other dealers, explore new QFloors and QPro features, integrations and products and learn best business practices—and, of course, it’s tax-deductible. So we hope customers will plan to attend. One of my favorite things to do is spend time with our customers at these conferences. We really feel this will be an unforgettable event for all.”

Cost for the training is $400 per cabin and attendees cover their travel and cruise expenses. “We only have a limited number of cabins in our group block, and I think they are going to go quickly,” Ogden. “So I encourage everyone to book soon.”

QFloors and QPro customers can register by visiting here.

Basics

What: QFloors 25th Anniversary Users Conference

When: Aug. 16-23, 2025

Where: 7-day Alaskan cruise on Holland America’s Konigsdam

Previous article
i4F forms technology partnership with TZ
Next article
Builder confidence edges up even as market risk concerns rise

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Remodeling market index improves in fourth quarter

FCNews Staff - 0
Topeka, Kan.—The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) released its NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index (RMI) for the fourth quarter, posting a reading of...
Read more
News

Builder confidence edges up even as market risk concerns rise

FCNews Staff - 0
Wichita, Kan.—Builder confidence has edged higher to start off the new year in hopes for improved economic growth and a regulatory environment, according to...
Read more
News

i4F forms technology partnership with TZ

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F announced a new partnership with Tianzhen Technology Co. Ltd (TZ). This collaboration was intended to develop and license out new, cutting-edge technologies...
Read more
Carpet

How retailers capitalize on bound rugs

Ken Ryan - 0
Research has shown that within weeks of purchasing hard surface flooring—in some cases, days—an estimated 80% of consumers will look to accessorize the floor...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What gives hope that 2025 will be good?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 78th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Murrieta, Calif.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 78th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X