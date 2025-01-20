QFloors announces 25th anniversary Users Conference

South Jordan, Utah—In a recent webinar with customers, Chad Ogden, QFloors president, announced a celebration/training cruise as this year’s Users Conference to mark 25 years in business. “QFloors is celebrating 25 years, and to mark this great event we wanted to host the best Users Conference ever,” he said. “So we’re sailing to Alaska! We wanted to do something unique and unforgettable while still providing the incredible training, networking and collaboration opportunities that a QFloors Users Conference brings.”

The roundtrip cruise on Holland America’s Konigsdam will sail from Vancouver, BC, Canada, and will visit the breathtaking scenery of the Inside Passage, Tracy Arm fjord, Glacier Bay national park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

During down times on the cruise, participants can attend software and business trainings. Ogden explained, “It will be a great opportunity to connect and share notes with other dealers, explore new QFloors and QPro features, integrations and products and learn best business practices—and, of course, it’s tax-deductible. So we hope customers will plan to attend. One of my favorite things to do is spend time with our customers at these conferences. We really feel this will be an unforgettable event for all.”

Cost for the training is $400 per cabin and attendees cover their travel and cruise expenses. “We only have a limited number of cabins in our group block, and I think they are going to go quickly,” Ogden. “So I encourage everyone to book soon.”

QFloors and QPro customers can register by visiting here.

Basics

What: QFloors 25th Anniversary Users Conference

When: Aug. 16-23, 2025

Where: 7-day Alaskan cruise on Holland America’s Konigsdam