i4F forms technology partnership with TZ

By FCNews Staff
TZTurnhout, Belgium—i4F announced a new partnership with Tianzhen Technology Co. Ltd (TZ). This collaboration was intended to develop and license out new, cutting-edge technologies for flooring products made from PET, recycled PET (rPET) and/or PETG materials. This new partnership aims to drive and promote sustainable innovations in the global flooring industry.

TZ and i4F said it is collaborating on R&D initiatives, joint files and shared ownership of related intellectual property covering products as well as advanced manufacturing methods and technologies for PET, rPET and PETG materials. i4F has exclusive licensing rights for newly developed technologies, making them available to third-party manufacturers.

“Our partnership with TZ represents another vital step on our journey towards the creation of sustainable and high-performance flooring solutions that meet the needs of manufacturers and consumers alike,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “Thanks to our partnerships with industry leaders, like TZ, i4F’s licensing platform continues to provide wider accessibility to exciting and meaningful new technologies.”

The partnership is said to already be yielding promising results, with multiple patents covering rPET, and PETG products as well as production methods currently pending.

