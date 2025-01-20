Builder confidence edges up even as market risk concerns rise

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBuilder confidence edges up even as market risk concerns rise

builder confidence Wichita, Kan.—Builder confidence has edged higher to start off the new year in hopes for improved economic growth and a regulatory environment, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). At the same time, builders expressed concerns on how building material tariffs and costs as well as a larger government deficit may put upward pressure on inflation and mortgage rates.

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes was 47 in January—up one point from December—according to the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released recently.

“Builders are facing continued challenges for housing demand in the near-term, with mortgage rates up from near 6.1% in late September to above 6.9% today,” said NAHB chairman, Carl Harris, a custom home builder from here. “Land is expensive and financing for private builders remains costly. However, there is hope that policymakers are taking the impact of regulatory hurdles seriously and will make improvements in 2025.”

The latest HMI survey also revealed that 30% of builders cut home prices in January. This share has been stable between 30% and 33% since last July. Meanwhile, the average price reduction was 5% in January, the same rate as in December. The use of sales incentives was 61% in January. This share has remained between 60% and 64% since last June.

“NAHB is forecasting a slight gain for single-family housing starts in 2025, as the market faces offsetting upside and downside risks from an improving regulatory outlook and ongoing elevated interest rates,” said NAHB chief economist, Robert Dietz. “And while ongoing but slower easing from the Federal Reserve should help financing for private builders currently squeezed out of some local markets, builders report cancellations are climbing as a direct result of mortgage rates rising back up near 7%.”

Derived from a monthly survey that the NAHB has conducted for over 35 years, the NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

The HMI index gauging current sales conditions rose three points to 51 and the gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers posted a two-point gain to 33. The component measuring sales expectations in the next six months fell six points to 60, partially because of the elevated interest rate environment. While this serves as a cautionary note, the future sales component is still the highest of the three sub-indices and well above the breakeven level of 50.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast increased five points to 60, the Midwest moved one point higher to 47, the South posted a one-point gain to 46 and the West fell one point to 40.

Previous article
QFloors announces 25th anniversary Users Conference
Next article
Remodeling market index improves in fourth quarter

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Remodeling market index improves in fourth quarter

FCNews Staff - 0
Topeka, Kan.—The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) released its NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index (RMI) for the fourth quarter, posting a reading of...
Read more
News

QFloors announces 25th anniversary Users Conference

FCNews Staff - 0
South Jordan, Utah—In a recent webinar with customers, Chad Ogden, QFloors president, announced a celebration/training cruise as this year's Users Conference to mark 25...
Read more
News

i4F forms technology partnership with TZ

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F announced a new partnership with Tianzhen Technology Co. Ltd (TZ). This collaboration was intended to develop and license out new, cutting-edge technologies...
Read more
Carpet

How retailers capitalize on bound rugs

Ken Ryan - 0
Research has shown that within weeks of purchasing hard surface flooring—in some cases, days—an estimated 80% of consumers will look to accessorize the floor...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What gives hope that 2025 will be good?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 78th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Murrieta, Calif.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 78th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X