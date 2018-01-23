RollMaster, Testimonial Tree partner to deliver automated review platform

Hammond, La.—RollMaster Software has partnered with Testimonial Tree to provide customers an automated online review platform. This strategic partnership will help clients in the flooring industry expand their reach and better leverage positive customer experiences into new business opportunities.

RollMaster is a real-time, web based flooring business system that automates, streamlines and enhances operational performance benefits the flooring dealer. Testimonial Tree’s survey tool allows the clients of flooring dealers and contractors to share their service experience with social media sites. Positive reviews and service experiences managed by Testimonial Tree are posted automatically. With increased visibility, businesses could gain more opportunities for conversion. RollMaster and Testimonial Tree’s social media marketing allows businesses to create a positive impression by adding a humanization factor.

“We feel meaningful, actionable feedback from customers is a key to success,” said Patrick Ferries, national sales manager, RollMaster. “Online reviews such as Google, Yelp, and Houzz are a huge part of the buying process for the modern consumer. At the same time, it can be challenging for the flooring dealers to manage these reviews and implement a successful strategy for obtaining them. Testimonial Tree handles this for the flooring dealer. And the best part is that with the API automation, the dealer doesn’t have to do any additional work. The systems work together to automatically prompt every client to leave a review on the top review sites.”