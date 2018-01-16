WF Taylor, Smell Away Solutions form strategic alliance

Overland Park, Kansas—WF Taylor and Smell Away Solutions have established a strategic relationship for Taylor to distribute the Smell Zapper line of odor elimination products throughout the United States. WF Taylor began selling the odor eliminating products to its customers this month.

“Smell Zapper provides our customers a permanent and inexpensive solution for eliminating subfloor pet odors without the mess, time and costs of painting,” said Dan Pelton, president and CEO, WF Taylor. “It’s a profitable alternative for our distributors with very little competition.”

Smell Zapper is used to treat rental cars, hotel rooms, nursing homes, apartments and houses. “We’ve been especially successful in the flooring business since 68% of U.S. households, or about 85 million, own pets,” said Marc Wolfe, co-owner, Smell Away Solutions. “The multifamily business has been especially lucrative with the inherent need to quickly turn units and the inability to paint duct work and HVAC systems where odors linger.”

Smell Zapper uses a proprietary formulation of non-pathogenic bacteria and enzymes to attack and consume the source of the odor not merely to cover it up. It’s safe to use on fabrics, carpeting and water safe hard surfaces like walls and ceilings.