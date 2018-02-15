Tile of Spain reveals global design trends at Cevisama 2018

Miami—Cevisama, the international fair for ceramic tiles and bathroom furnishings, held its 36th edition, Feb. 5-9, at the Feria Valencia center in Valencia, Spain. A total 506 Spanish exhibitors showcased their latest products and innovations to a record number of more than 83,000 industry professionals from over 65 countries.

Some of the new trends and innovations showcased by Tile of Spain USA’s featured companies include: natural wood and colors, natural stone imitations, Moroccan-inspired fish scale tiles, mix and match styles, waterproof geometric tiles, deep shade variations with metal effect finishes and three-dimensional wall tiles.

The 16th edition of the Tile of Spain Awards were also announced at the fair. The panel of judges comprised world-renowned architects Iñaki Ábalos (Chair), Ángela García Paredes, Ricardo Bak Gordon, Víctor Navarro, Moisés Puente, Martín Azúa and Ramón Monfort. The judges met Nov. 24 in Castellón to decide the winners who were then presented with their prizes at Cevisama.

A winery in Mont-Ras (Baix Empordà, Girona), was named the winner in the architecture category. The remodeling of three stations on the L9 metro line in Barcelona received first prize in the interior design category. The award for the final degree project went to a residents’ center and tourist information office in Granada’s El Albaicín district. Due to the high standard of the entries, the judges awarded several special mentions in all three categories. Winning projects, images, plans and descriptions are available at tileofspainawards.com.

Also at the fair, Trans-Hitos 2018 was presented under the theme “Cycles.” Cycles refers to a fresh way of understanding architecture by suggesting that what has been learned in past years will have a great significance in driving a modern view of architecture that thinks about people and seeks to solve their problems by prioritizing user needs.

These exhibitions included the “Celosía,” or Lattice, masterpiece by Elena Oleaza and Louis Sicard, winners of the Trans-Hito competition. A collaboration with the Design School at Harvard University was also featured, as well as a project by Wesam Asali, winner of the 2017 ASCER Awards in the PFC Category. An additional space was dedicated to the exposition of projects from the School of Ceramics and winning projects of the XVI Premios Cerámica (Ceramic Awards). More information on the 2018 Trans-Hitos exhibit is available at bit.ly/TransHitos2018.