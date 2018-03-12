Ardex invests in DTA

Aliquippa, Pa.—The Ardex Group has attained a strategic stake in DTA, a quality tools, trims and machinery provider for the wall and floor market.

DTA was established in Australia in 1976. The company manufactures, imports and distributes high-end tools, trims and machinery throughout Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Dedicated to delivering innovative, dependable products, DTA focuses on servicing the professional contractor.

“This joint venture is an exciting addition to the Ardex strategy of system solutions,” said Mark Eslamlooy, CEO, Ardex Group. “The burgeoning synergies we develop with DTA will present additional value to our customers.”

DTA will continue to operate independently from the Ardex companies in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. There are no planned changes to personnel in either company.