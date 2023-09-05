Ardex unveils Revocem with Ardex K 34 Lightweight

By FCNews Staff
Revocem is the first cement binder system to include Ardex K 34 Lightweight.

Aliquippa, Penn.—Longer working time, fast setting and virtually no tension: Ardex has developed a new cement binder system that delivers the advantages of gypsum-based floor leveling materials with the performance properties of Portland cement and calcium aluminate cement-based products. Thanks to Ardex Revocem, an innovative new binder system, installers can prepare even the most challenging substrates to receive new flooring. Work on construction sites is enormously simplified.

The new Ardex binder system is the latest technology in the Ardex portfolio and is based on cement that has been refined to a new level. “As a result, products that utilize the Revocem technology have longer working times but are still fast setting,” said Jody Proudfit, category manager. “Another exciting advantage of products that utilize the Revocem technology is that they will exhibit virtually no tension, similar to what is otherwise only possible with gypsum-based materials.”

Ardex K 34 Lightweight adds to formula

The new Ardex K 34 Lightweight is the first self-leveling underlayment to feature Revocem as well as a new lightweight technology that is said to allow installers to pour deeper and faster than ever before. It ensures a particularly high level of application reliability and an enormous acceleration of the process, according to the company. In addition to be being 43% lighter than traditional self-leveling underlayment’s, Ardex K 34 Lightweight has an extended coverage range that can cover 34 square feet at ¼-inch average depth.

Ardex K 34 Lightweight is suitable for the installation of all floor coverings. Floors can be installed over the product in as little as 24 hours.

Ardex K 34 Lightweight launches in late summer of 2023. “We are enthusiastic about this technology,” Proudfit noted. “Because of the benefits that the Revocem Technology provides, it will definitely be used in other products, not just self-leveling underlayments. In North America, we expect other products to be ready for the market in 2024. With the addition of Revocem, Ardex is already planning future products to further support the flooring community as the innovation leader in this segment.”

