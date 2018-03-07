CTEF unveils new logo

Pendelton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), which provides education and installer certification for professionals working in the ceramic tile and stone industry, has unveiled its new logo.

“The new CTEF logo represents an evolution in the mission of the CTEF and in the maturity of the tile installation certification programs that CTEF sponsors,” said Scott Carothers, director of certification and training for CTEF. “The tile industry is experiencing a significant shortage of qualified labor to properly install ceramic and porcelain products correctly the first time. Only through ongoing training of existing talent as well as enticing high school students to enter the tile trade, will it survive. Our job is to train, certify and fill the marketplace with enough skilled installers to meet the need.”

The updated CTEF logo includes the tagline, “Qualified Labor. Certification.Tile Industry Recognized.” This is recognition that the installer certification programs (i.e., CTI and ACT programs) are tile industry recognized and define a tile installer with those designations as being ‘Quality Labor.’

For more information, visit ceramictilefoundation.org/about-us