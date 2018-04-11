WFCA presents Gold Standard Award winners

Dalton, Ga.—WFCA has announced the annual winners of the Gold Standard Award, which recognizes stores that have created an outstanding consumer retail experience. In the category including retailers with sales over $10 million, Coles Fine Flooring based in San Diego, Calif., took top honors. In the under $10-million category, Brian’s Flooring and Design based in Birmingham, Ala., was recognized.

The first-place winner in the over $10-million category received a choice either a two-day onsite custom CFI carpet seaming class or a two-day onsite custom sales training class. Additionally, the winner received one-year online WFCA University tuition. The first-place winner in the under $10-million category received the same options as above but only a single-day of classes.

Each award category also recognized second- and third-place recipients. Second-place winners in both categories received $1,000 in WFCA Trade Scholarship funds, plus one-year worth of WFCA University tuition. The third-place winners in both categories were honored with $500 in WFCA Trade Scholarship funds, plus one-year tuition to WFCA University online. Additional winners included:

Over $10 million:

Second place—Carpetland USA, Davenport, Iowa

Third place—H.J. Martin and Son, Green Bay, Wis.

Under $10 million:

Second place—Russell Martin Carpet and Rugs, Naperville, Ill.

Third place—Independent Carpet One Floor and Home, Westland, Mich.

Coles Fine Flooring’s standout success is attributable to its firm commitment to client service, employee retention programs and community involvement. The business strives to accommodate consumers in every aspect including the accessibility and presentation of its showrooms which now include a new Kitchen & Bath Design Center that is staffed with experts who boast over 50 years of collective experience, a dedicated customer service department that is staffed seven days a week and a one-year satisfaction guarantee.

The company is also heavily involved in community and charitable causes. It is an active member of the San Diego Humane Society and hosts pet adoption events on site at its retail locations. Coles also supports the YMCA Youth and Family Services Division, Music Matters—an organization that restores musical instruments and gives them to students in need, and the Princess Project of San Diego, a group that furnishes prom dresses to young women. Additionally, in 2017 Coles gave away a total of over 550 area rugs to every teacher that stepped into their stores as a thank you for their hard work.

Brian’s Flooring and Design caught the judging panel’s eyes in the under $10-million category due to its company growth and dedication to total customer satisfaction on every job. Brian’s Flooring describes itself as “deliberate, adaptive and efficient” in fulfilling the expectations of its customers. According to the retailer, part of its success is due in part to never over-promising or setting up unrealistic expectations with clients. Brian’s Flooring takes its relationships with its customers very seriously. The retailer has ongoing, committed customer appreciation initiatives and, with a relationship built on trust and satisfaction, its customers keep coming back for more.

Brian’s Flooring supports at least a dozen community related causes through financial investments, sponsorships and in-kind gifts. Its most recent community service project included supporting and staffing the local community food bank in Birmingham. In 2018 the company plans to donate its time to a Habitat for Humanity project.

Companies interested in entering or nominating an entrant for the 2019 Gold Standard Awards can visit wfca.org for more details.