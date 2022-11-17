United Surface Solutions partners with Unilin

Waregem, Belgium—United Surface Solutions and Unilin Technologies have entered into a license cooperation regarding digital printing and texturing technologies, which allows United Surface Solutions to utilize the broadest patent portfolio in the digital printing space today, according to Unilin.

The advanced digital printing and texturing machines from Barberan, headquartered in Spain, and the consumables developed by the Italian company ZEETREE have led to this digital offering. The solution has been specifically engineered for the purpose of allowing ultra-high-resolution printing direct to board, wear layer advancements to deliver class AC5 scratch resistance and state-of-the-art digital embossed textures and durability never seen before on SPC products, Unilin said.

“We are very excited to employ this world-class technology,” said Eric Ericson of United Surface Solutions. “The Unilin licensing agreement, combined with the latest Barberan equipment and ZEETREE consumables, is the result of an extensive 3-year global research effort by our team. We have been very careful and measured in our research effort and in the selection of these technologies to ensure our investment will deliver products of enhanced quality and superior value to the marketplace. Our current installation and development timeline intends to have product available for sale starting in December with EIR digital embossing available in early Q2.”

Unilin Technologies said it has been granted the most relevant and comprehensive patents on digital texturing, such as the early blockbuster patents US 11,198,318, granted on December 14, 2021, and US 11,236,514 granted on February 1, 2022.

“Barberan has been the first in the industry to start the development of digital printing technology for the furniture and flooring market back in 2004, which has resulted in state-of-the-art equipment and a very deep knowledge of the technology,” said Eladio Lerga, head of digital R&D at Barberan.

Giorgio Macor, ZEETREE CEO, added, “Since 2016, we are pioneering the design, development and manufacturing of high-performance digital texturing solutions to reproduce wood and stone like never before. The combination of digital printing with natural digital texturing in register with the image creates the look and feel of a real wood product. Unlike other applications the texture is made into the wear layer with has an unparalleled wear performance.”