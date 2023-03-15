15 economic takeaways from ITR Economics

More evidence that things are not as bad out there as others might have you believe: The Abbey/ Floors to Go convention in Nashville last week drew near record attendance. My friend, Harold Traister, who is responsible for 100 Abbey/FTG dealers in the Northeast, said 81 of those dealers made the trip. In a typical year, that number is in the 60s.

This comes on the heels of an exceptionally strong Surfaces, which begs the question: Why? Maybe Nashville was a draw. I’m guessing a lot of Abbey/FTG dealers had never been. Maybe a bunch of dealers did not attend the 2021 and 2022 shows because of lingering COVID-19 fears? And maybe, just maybe, it’s because business for the first 10 weeks of 2023 has exceeded expectations.

Anyway, as part of general session, Connor Lokar, the baby-faced senior forecaster from ITR Economics, gave a presentation. Here are some takeaways: