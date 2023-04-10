Retailers React: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?
Here are their responses:
“My customers aren’t necessarily requesting made in the USA, but I do talk about those products during the lifestyle interview and product selection phase. Almost all are excited to hear about products made in our country and will generally lean that direction. Personally, I would love to have 70% of my hard surface products made in the USA but, unfortunately, most of the LVP/LVT, laminate and engineered wood are still manufactured overseas.”
—Kevin Murray, Murray Floor & Window Coverings Billings, Mont.
“As a U.S. Marine veteran, I always look for made-in-the-USA products and promote them as hard as I can—without losing the sale. In the end, you must let customers make their own choice [regardless of country of origin].”
—Don Lovato, CarpetSourceUSA Albuquerque, N.M.
“We have not had anybody comment or ask for made-in-USA products. We do not advertise or make it an issue with our customers. Almost all our customers come to us because of our experience, and they know we sell quality products and have the best installers in the area.”
—Don Cantor, Lake Chelan Interiors Lake Chelan, Wash.
“We are not seeing an uptick in sales due to products made in the USA. It still comes down to pattern, color and price. However, the client will heavily consider the made-in-USA benefit when deciding between two equally impressive products. But, in the end, the client will select the stronger value regardless of where the product is manufactured.”
—Bobby Merideth, Flooring America of Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, Okla.
“Most consumers are picking product based on color and style. I think buying a made-in-USA product is more of a bonus at the end of the process rather than a determining factor.”
—Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World Bismarck, N.D.