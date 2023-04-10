Retailers React: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?

By FCNews Staff
Home Featured Post Retailers React: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?

installersEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?

Here are their responses:

“My customers aren’t necessarily requesting made in the USA, but I do talk about those products during the lifestyle interview and product selection phase. Almost all are excited to hear about products made in our country and will generally lean that direction. Personally, I would love to have 70% of my hard surface products made in the USA but, unfortunately, most of the LVP/LVT, laminate and engineered wood are still manufactured overseas.”

—Kevin Murray, Murray Floor & Window Coverings Billings, Mont.

“As a U.S. Marine veteran, I always look for made-in-the-USA products and promote them as hard as I can—without losing the sale. In the end, you must let customers make their own choice [regardless of country of origin].”

—Don Lovato, CarpetSourceUSA Albuquerque, N.M.

“We have not had anybody comment or ask for made-in-USA products. We do not advertise or make it an issue with our customers. Almost all our customers come to us because of our experience, and they know we sell quality products and have the best installers in the area.”

—Don Cantor, Lake Chelan Interiors Lake Chelan, Wash.

“We are not seeing an uptick in sales due to products made in the USA. It still comes down to pattern, color and price. However, the client will heavily consider the made-in-USA benefit when deciding between two equally impressive products. But, in the end, the client will select the stronger value regardless of where the product is manufactured.”

—Bobby Merideth, Flooring America of Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, Okla.

“Most consumers are picking product based on color and style. I think buying a made-in-USA product is more of a bonus at the end of the process rather than a determining factor.”

—Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World Bismarck, N.D.

Previous articleSonny Callaham to lead UNITE training committee
Next articleEasy selling tips from expert dealers in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Get to know your customer’s needs

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/KGelWm6o_90 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Featured Post

5 tips to overcoming sales objections

Reginald Tucker - 0
If you’ve worked in sales, you’ve probably heard all the typical objections: “It’s too expensive.” “I saw the same product cheaper at the store...
Read more
Featured Post

Easy selling tips from expert dealers in 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
In the last few decades, so much has changed with regard to selling—and yet so much has stayed the same. The internet has transformed...
Read more

Must Read

News

Ecore acquires 360 Tire Recycling Group

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International, the largest converter of reclaimed tire rubber in North America, has acquired 360 Tire Recycling Group, a leading tire recycling management...
Read more
Featured Post

Generational Selling: Key factors that impact purchasing

Reginald Tucker - 0
Researchers and marketers around the globe have conducted countless studies on the key generational groups—along with their buying habits and purchasing power—across a variety...
Read more
News

Crossville launches first carbon neutral tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched its first carbon neutral tile products—the Civilization and Native Metal collections. These two new manufactured collections will be carbon neutral...
Read more
News

WFCA’s Scott Humphrey celebrates 10 years of visionary leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), reached his 10-year milestone on March 28. Since joining the WFCA in 2013, Humphrey's...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Get to know your customer’s needs

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/KGelWm6o_90 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Featured Post

5 tips to overcoming sales objections

Reginald Tucker - 0
If you’ve worked in sales, you’ve probably heard all the typical objections: “It’s too expensive.” “I saw the same product cheaper at the store...
Read more

As seen in

March 27/April 3, 2023

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X